Totally Tubular: The ’80s Are Back & I’m Here For It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to roll my eyes when my mom would take one look at my outfit and say, “That’s so ’80s.” To me, it was always an insult; it’s not like I was leaving the house in those neon leotards and shoulder pads that we all associate with ’80s fashion. Even if I am a little jealous that my mom got to grow up in the ’80s, nothing could make me want to recreate some of the outfits of that decade. But now, the more I look at fashion trends and some of the things hanging in my own closet, I realize that the ’80s really are back, just not in quite the same form.

Matching sets

’80s version: When I think of bold, matching sets, I think of pictures like this. The blazer, the turtleneck, the mini skirt, the gloves, and the boots all just scream ’80s. Personally, I love the outfit in this picture. It’s satisfying to look at and the colors tie together perfectly. The matching blazer and skirt aren’t too overwhelming when paired with the other solid blue parts of the outfit. It’s the type of fashion we look back on and might occasionally try to recreate, but it’s not the type of outfit you’d see anyone wearing today.

Today: If you think about it, the matching sweatsuits that every college girl wears on a daily basis are really just comfortable versions of the ’80s matching sets. They provide a simpler and more comfortable look, but they’re still a major trend that is cute. They make it easy to get up in the morning and decide what to wear, yet still provide for a put-together look. The more I look at it, the more I can’t unsee the ’80s inspiration.

The princess diana classic

’80s version: Worn by the iconic Princess Diana, oversized crewnecks and dad shoes were a staple of ’80s fashion. Paired with biker shorts, they create the perfect comfy, yet flattering outfit. Her casual style is part of what revolutionized today’s fashion and why athleisure has become so popular. For that, I thank her, because I can’t imagine going to class in some of the other outfits from this time.

Today: This is one of the more literal comparisons to ’80s street fashion. This outfit is almost identical to Princess Diana’s. Admittedly, it’s one of my favorite early fall and spring outfits. What’s better than a big sweatshirt to keep you warm, comfortable shorts (even better if they have pockets,) and comfortable shoes that are still cute? After this type of outfit faded away for a little while in the ’90s and 2000s, I’m happy to see it making a comeback.

denim on denim

’80s version: Denim-on-denim, lovingly known as the “Canadian tuxedo,” was a defining outfit in the fashion of the ’80s. It took over advertisements for major brands, street style, and pop culture as a whole. The outfit usually paired a denim jacket with jeans, shorts, or a skirt. A belt was also a must to break up the flow of straight denim. With a simple white tee or tank underneath, it’s a simple outfit that still looks fashionable and is truly reminiscent of the time.

Today: Denim-on-denim is back in full force in the form of both going out and casual outfits. While the trend never truly disappeared, it has definitely come back in a way that is most similar to its ’80s form. Popular clothing outlets make it easy to purchase these outfits by selling them as a matching set. For a night out, a mini skirt and a halter top can easily be paired with jewelry, a purse, and boots. For a more casual outfit or just trying to stay warm, the classic matching jeans and jacket paired with sneakers provides a cute and functional outfit. In my opinion, the Canadian tuxedo looks best when the color and wash of each piece of denim match, but it’s always possible to experiment with a non-matching set.

What’s next? My prediction:

We’ve already seen matching sets, biker shorts, denim-on-denim, and countless other trends come back from the ’80s, so what’s next? There’s only one that I feel like we’re missing: big hair. As a girl with long, frizzy hair in a world full of slickbacks, I yearn for the bold hairstyles of the ’80s. While I’m not a fan of crimping or perms, I can see big hair coming back with a more 2025 spin, featuring loose curls and lots of volume. The best thing about the big hair trend is that it can work with any hair type, including tight curls, waves, bangs, and even pin-straight hair can be blown out to have more volume. In my opinion, it makes for a more mature and sophisticated look and is probably less damaging than slicking back your hair with tons of product every day.

So maybe my mom was right; the ’80s are back, just in a different form. While all fashion comes from the influence of past eras, the connections between ’80s fashion and today’s are clear to see, and I am completely here for this comeback.