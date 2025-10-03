The Dangers of “SkinnyTok” in the Ozempic Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*TW: This article contains themes of eating disorders, if you or someone you know is struggling the national helpline number is 1-888-375-7767

By now virtually everyone has heard of Ozempic, and with its growing popularity comes a new wave of beauty and body trends; and if you’re on TikTok you may have seen or heard of the subculture nicknamed “SkinnyTok.” Although this may seem like just a fad or quick part of the never-ending trend cycle, we’ve seen the negative impacts of this type of content.

Social Media: Tumblr & SkinnyTok

In the early days of social media, the app Tumblr became known as a hub for pro-anorexia content. In 2015 Munmun De Choudhury, a Georgia Tech researcher specializing in social media and its effects on mental health stated that “empirical analyses on several thousand Tumblr posts show use of the site as a media-rich platform replete with triggering content for enacting anorexia as a lifestyle choice.”

The terms “thinspo” and “thinspiration” were once common ways to search for content that promoted extreme dieting on Tumblr, much like what has been seen this past year on TikTok’s “SkinnyTok” subculture.

An NPR article titled “TikTok bans #SkinnyTok. But content promoting unhealthy eating persists,” by Katia Riddle, describes a post made by a user “showing the single croissant she subsisted on in a day.” Many of the videos also use fear tactics to put others down for not being skinny enough, pushing the narrative that being extremely thin is the “best” way to look.

The NPR article cites evidence from a study by The National Library of Medicine titled “The Association between Social Media Use and Eating Concerns among U.S. Young Adults” in which researchers found consuming this kind of content is correlated with a higher risk of developing an eating disorder.

Rise of Weight Loss Drugs

One factor in the resurgence of these trends, may be the widespread rise in usage of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, for weight loss. While these medications were originally used to manage Type 2 Diabetes, they have become commonly known as “miracle weight loss drugs.” A study by FAIR Health found that the percentage of adults who had an overweight or obesity diagnosis and were prescribed a GLP-1 drug increased by almost 600% from 2019-2024.

While on “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” endocrinologist and obesity specialist, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, explained how GLP-1 injections in those without diabetes work. She noted that the effects of the drug include suppressed appetite and increased satiety by mimicking the Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 hormone, whose main role is to release insulin and help regulate blood sugar.

These weight loss injections have taken Hollywood by storm and even stars like Serena Williams, who is known for her athletic ability and physique, have spoken out about taking the drug. Celebrities have always held influence over the public’s perception of body image. Celebrities with enough money to afford surgery, injections, and weight loss medications, are able to change their bodies drastically with the trends. Brooks Nader, model and one of the stars of Hulu reality series, ‘Love thy Nader’ revealed that she knows more models on GLP-1 drugs than models who aren’t.

However, for the average person, GLP-1 medications can take a financial toll on the user. While coupons are often offered, as the drug is relatively new as a weight loss medication, the price of GLP-1 medications can be steep. Goodrx.com lists the price of a month’s supply of Wegovy or Ozempic without insurance at around $500 with a coupon at most major pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. On the “Today, Explained” podcast, Summita Mukhopadhya, editor of Teen Vogue and former Manjaro user explains how when her coupon expired her prescriptions became six to eight hundred dollars overnight.

Additionally, she explains how when one stops taking the drug, the appetite hormones begin to function the same as they did prior. Often this means users of GLP-1 medications start gaining weight back within a few months of stopping medications.

Impact on Society

While weight loss is not necessarily a bad thing, many of the celebrities promoting the drug are doing so for aesthetic reasons, in turn creating a culture where extreme thinness is equated with status. When the ideas of extreme thinness are pushed to young girls via social media, celebrities, or everyday advertisements, they are likely to form ideas about what they are “supposed” to look like.

In an article titled “The complicated ties between teenage girls and social media — and what parents should know.” by Jennifer Gerson at independent newsroom The 19th, Amanda Raffoul, an instructor at Harvard’s college of public health and an expert on eating disorder prevention, spoke on the dangers of social media. She noted that teenage girls are especially susceptible to self-comparison in ways that put their mental health at risk, confusing looks with value, often sacrificing their well-being to achieve that look.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), anorexia nervosa has the highest case mortality rate of any mental illness, and eating disorders increase the risk of suicide. Educating yourself on the dangers of trends and their potentially harmful implications is a necessary step to fight against harmful trends, especially in an age when social media is so influential.

Although there may not be a way to end this cycle, we can work to fight the normalization of extreme self-consciousness and restore the confidence of young women. We can offer support to those who may be struggling with body image issues, and if you are struggling with an eating disorder know there are others willing to help.

The ANAD Eating Disorder Helpline is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 10pm ET at 1-888-375-7767. More resources and information can be found at https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/find-treatment/.

