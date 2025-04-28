SpeakYourMind: The Revival of the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many of us can remember the feeling of ice-cold water being dumped down our backs and the soggy clothes afterwards. Originally launched in 2014 as an awareness campaign for ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, the trend has now made a comeback.This time around, the University of South Carolina is promoting mental health resources through the Speak Your Mind Challenge, and it has taken the internet by storm. Haven’t seen it pop up in your mutuals’ stories? Keep reading to see how you can make an impact.

Why Was the Challenge Started?

In 2014, a group of three men with ALS started the ice bucket challenge to raise awareness and donations for medical research. It was simple: dump a bucket of ice water and nominate a friend who has to do the same or make a donation. The challenge, meant to simulate the feeling of paralysis that people with ALS experience, inspired more than 15 million people through its spread on social media and led to $200 million in donations raised.

The challenge was so effective because of the unique messaging behind it. The ice bucket was no random idea, it was specifically meant for healthy people to understand what someone with ALS experiences daily. Along with that, the nominations amplified awareness and donations raised for research. In no time, almost every celebrity had participated and brought that same awareness to their millions of followers. Unless you lived under a rock, virtually everyone in 2014 had heard about and participated in the challenge.

Speak Your Mind

The ice bucket challenge is back thanks to students at the University of South Carolina. The Mental Health Needs Discussion (MIND) club launched the #SpeakYourMind challenge on Instagram, and just like in 2014, it has instantly exploded. This time, however, the challenge is focused on mental health support and resources. Anyone participating in the challenge is encouraged to speak their mind about the importance of mental health and make a donation through Active Minds. The challenge showcases, through nominating friends, how connected everyone is. At the end of the day, there are so many resources and friends to reach out to if someone is struggling.

The Controversy

Some online point out the obvious disparity: What does a bucket of ice have to do with mental health? It was a clear tool to raise awareness for the symptoms of ALS, but that isn’t as much the case here. The challenge, according to USC’s MIND club, promotes their vision to “break the stigma around mental health” and “support suicide prevention efforts.” The most obvious association to an ice bucket? Maybe not, but you can read more about the efforts of the club here.

While the trend has gained massive traction on Instagram, it could also be said that it has turned into somewhat of a popularity contest. A trend like this only works if people are aware of the messaging behind it, but it seems like some may be more concerned with tagging their friends and sharing. Regardless, there is something to be said about the success of the revival of a popular challenge from over a decade ago. While not everyone may get the mission of speaking your mind today, sharing is still doing something.

Mental Health Resources

Whether you’ve dumped a second ice bucket on your head, nominated friends, or are just along for the ride, it is clear that mental health is a vital conversation to be had, and everyone deserves to speak their mind. For those who are struggling, there are always people out there who are there for you and want to listen. Programs like the Trevor Project for LGBTQ+ individuals and the CAPS program for UC students have resources to help. Please call the 988 National Crisis Lifeline if you need help. Remember: The world is better with you in it.