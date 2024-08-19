Refreshing Your Closet: A Style Transformation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

Everyone has clothes they don’t wear—pieces that just seem to take up space. So whether you’re getting ready to move, doing some seasonal cleaning, or just want to clean out your closet, I have some tips to help refresh your wardrobe and find your personal style.

going through my clothes

It may not be the most fun, but it’s definitely the most important. Make sure to go through all the clothes you own—not just the ones in your closet or dresser. I started by getting rid of pieces I didn’t like, didn’t fit, or were just damaged beyond repair. Clothes that I could live without or didn’t fit I donated, and pieces that were damaged just got tossed. If I looked at a piece and wasn’t sure if I should keep it or not, instead of asking myself “do I need this?,” I asked myself “can I live without this?” That way I didn’t have a way to convince myself to keep clothes I didn’t need. This made it easier to downsize my closet.

I went through my clothes first so I knew what I had. I kept a running list of every article of clothing I owned—which helped me to stop buying pieces I already had. This is an optional step, but seeing it all written down helped me visualize my progress.

Research!

I conducted a self color analysis so I’d know what colors would look best on me and what colors would wash me out. I also looked into different style aesthetics to see which ones I liked. I found the styles that personally fit me were stockholm style, coastal grandmother, streetwear, and vanilla girl.

taking note of what I liked

Next, I went through my Pinterest boards and TikTok saves. I paid attention to the outfits and styles I’d saved. I matched what I liked with what I already owned and made a list of clothing that I liked but didn’t have.

Creators I Used for Inspiration

I based my style off of some of my favorite creators like:

Vivianne Audi

Steph Bohrer

@stephbohrer this took me so long.. now i remember why i’m not a fashion influencer ♬ Keep Driving – Harry Styles

Matilda Djerf

Emma Ställmark

Know your Lifestyle

Something important that I usually overlook when looking at style, aesthetic, and clothing is my lifestyle. I know I need some casual outfits for classes, some professional outfits for my internship, and some comfy outfits for studying and lazy days. I also like to have some graphic tees and athletic shorts to throw on to run errands, go to class, or to the gym. I also needed to be mindful about the weather and seasons as this can impact the clothes I might need in my wardrobe.

Keep it simple

I didn’t want to hold myself to a capsule wardrobe, so I made sure the pieces I had could be mixed and matched with each other. Based on the styles I thought fit me best, there were a lot of neutral colors, jeans/denim, knitwear, and basics.

Overall, this process really helped me be mindful of the clothing I had and how I wanted to present myself. Your style helps you express your personality and it’s one of the first ways you make an impression on others. Through my closet refresh and style transformation, I feel more confident in the clothes I have and struggle less to pick out outfits. Now I know the clothes I own I like, feel good in, and fit my style. Hopefully this helps you declutter your closet and find your personal aesthetic!