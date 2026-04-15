Interning This Summer? Here’s Five Style Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester begins to wind down, there’s one thing on all college students’ minds: internships. Searching on Indeed for hours, applying to jobs you aren’t even qualified for, doing countless interviews — that’s the hard part. What’s the fun part, you might ask? Accepting the offer, celebrating your success, and of course, planning your outfits.

While it is obviously not the most important part of an internship, you should make sure that you present yourself as a “young professional” in your new role. After all, looking the part is half the effort. Let’s talk about some of the best ways to prepare your stylish, sustainable summer wardrobe.

20th Century Studios

TIP #1: INVEST IN TIMELESS PIECES

If you take one thing away from this article, it is to be smart about choosing your internship clothes. There’s a lot to think about: price, style, quality… the list goes on and on. Make sure that you balance all of your needs when picking out your wardrobe. Also, consider using what you already have in your closet before you hit the store.

You should choose pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways — think basic colors and cuts. Items should be able to be worn in various settings, for example, a black pair of slacks (a must, trust me). If you’ve heard of a capsule wardrobe before, that’s the end goal. It is okay to get a few unique, colorful items, but make sure you have at least a few basic slacks and tops, one nice pair of flats, and a blazer (or more, depending on the company’s formality).

TIP #2: BALANCE COMFORT AND STYLE

Obviously, we all want to look like stunning girlbosses walking around in our new workplace (maybe an overexaggeration, but you get the idea). The hardest thing to balance style-wise is cuteness and comfort. Sure, those red ballet flats you bought might complete your outfit, but if they have your ankles bleeding after an hour, they’re probably not the best option.

When choosing items, especially shoes, always try them on and see if they are comfortable. Choose fabrics that you know you like, and do not buy an item you will not enjoy wearing just because it’s stylish. Consider altering clothes to fit more comfortably or buying accessories like pants button extenders or heel pads to make you feel and look your best.

TIP #3: MIXING & MATCHING IS YOUR BEST FRIEND

Going back to the idea of a capsule wardrobe, your items will go a lot further if you figure out how to style them in multiple ways. Don’t be afraid to pair together pieces to create a new, interesting outfit — for example, you can pair a colorful summer top over a long-sleeve shirt to create a professional yet colorful look.

One rule I love to follow when I’m shopping is the five-outfit rule: any item you buy should be able to create at least five outfits. If you love a blouse at the store but only have one pair of pants that match it, it might not be the smartest purchase. By ensuring that every piece is versatile, you can stretch your items much further!

TIP #4: LAYERS, LAYERS, AND MORE LAYERS

If you’re like me, it could be the middle of summer, and you’d still be cold. Sitting at my desk, I always need a sweater, cardigan, or some warmer top layer to keep me cozy. If you’re always hot, it might be smart to find some conservative yet light tops to cover up a tank top. Layering must be intentional — remember the balance between cuteness and comfort we talked about earlier!

Invest in a light sweater or cardigan and a few long-sleeved tops if you get cold easily, and in lightweight items if you get hot often. Plus, layering can totally elevate an outfit. Adding a fun pair of tights under a pencil skirt, a patterned button-up over a basic top, or a fun pair of socks to spice things up.

TIP #5: YOU’RE ONLY AN INTERN — HAVE FUN!

While it’s important to adhere to a dress code and professional look, make sure you are having fun with your outfits! You only get to be a young summer intern so many times, so take advantage of the opportunity to try out new looks and explore your style. Use the fun clothes already in your closet, invest in some new exciting pieces, and go crazy!

If you want inspiration, try out Pinterest or TikTok. I always see videos of girls on my For You page wearing colorful, patterned shirts with classy slacks and a pair of adorable flats. I’ve definitely based a few of my outfits on their looks, so I highly recommend checking it out.

Be careful — not all workplaces are lenient with dress code!

Make sure you are allowed to wear fun prints, less conservative looks, etc.

Good luck!

Whether you opt for a classic look or a trendy vibe, have fun with your internship! Gaining experience in your field at a young age is a great way to get your foot in the door for your future. Have fun with your job by dressing for the part and building your confidence at the same time. Now get out there and show off your new looks and skills!