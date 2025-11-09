The Internship Rejection Survival Guide 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emma Sandlin

For me, this semester has been a rollercoaster of rewriting resumes, joining Zoom interviews with my palms sweating and opening emails that start with “We regret to inform you…” I knew going into my junior year of college that applying for internships would be a process, but no one prepared me for how mentally exhausting it actually is, especially when it feels like everyone else has all their plans figured out. I’m still in it. Still applying. Still trying. So, I want to talk about it, the real version, not the LinkedIn one.

Most of my interviews have been on Zoom, which can sound easier than in-person, but honestly, it’s just a different kind of terrifying. I’m usually sitting in my room, dressed professionally from the waist up—a blouse and blazer, while wearing my pajama pants underneath my desk. I’m staring at my face in the corner of the screen while waiting to be let into the Zoom. My heart is pounding, and I’m praying that my wifi won’t cut out. I’m mentally rehearsing my answers to questions like: “Tell me a time you failed.” or “Describe a time you resolved conflict within a team.” I try to sound confident but not rehearsed, genuine but not unprofessional, and somehow also remember to always answer with the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) without sounding like a robot. It’s so overwhelming.

Everyone always says, “Just put yourself out there! Apply!” but no one talks about what happens between clicking submit and getting the offer. The overthinking that follows the interview, where you can’t tell if you did an amazing job or a terrible one, and the rejection emails that arrive at 9:50 a.m., right before your 10 a.m. class. Or how emotionally draining it is to keep trying when you feel like nothing is working. I’ve had interviews that went amazingly, and then I got rejected. I’ve had ones where I thought I bombed, and somehow I received an offer email the next week. There is no formula or guaranteed “right answer”.

Here’s what I wish someone had told me, so if you’re a freshman or sophomore with little experience, listen up. Start with UPIC internships at Clemson. I’ve done four UPIC internships in the last two semesters, and I wouldn’t be as confident applying to corporate internships without them. They gave me real experience, professional references, and actual stories to talk about in interviews instead of constantly mentioning “a group project from class”. UPIC roles are the perfect first step for a Clemson student. You don’t need a ton of experience; they understand that you are a student, they’re super flexible with class schedules, and you are getting paid.

One of the biggest things that helped me is letting go of the idea that every interview answer has to be perfect. I used to try to memorize my words, but the moment I made a mistake, I’d panic, and my mind would go blank. Now, I try to write down bullet points for my stories beforehand, so I can answer naturally. This semester, I started a Google sheet to track every internship I’ve applied to, where I am in the process and when to follow up. I made it cute and color-coded, and that’s helped motivate me. It sounds small, but it makes me feel like I’m making progress instead of just sending applications out into the void.

Another thing I’ve had to learn is to apply even when I don’t feel totally qualified. A lot of people are applying with less experience but more confidence, and they are getting interviews. When it comes to cover letters, I stopped trying to write them from scratch every time, and I try to keep a template. I switch out details for each company, and it saves my time and sanity. In all honesty, the emotional part of this process is the hardest. Rejections hurt. Zoom interviews make my heart race, but that is normal; just keep going. For me, that has been the biggest lesson: it’s okay to feel discouraged, but don’t stop trying.

I haven’t had the “dream internship offer” moment. Right now, it’s just a lot of trying, waiting and applying. Though it doesn’t always seem like it, the hard work will pay off soon; we all just need to trust the process.