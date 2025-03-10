Ins and Outs for Spring 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the months of freezing temperatures, grey skies, and the annual seasonal depression, who isn’t ready for spring? While mother nature may be teasing us with the few days of warmth and sunshine, the actual spring is right around the corner. Being able to see daylight past 5 p.m. is right around the corner, and what better way to welcome in the new season than with some ins and outs?

It can be so easy to fall into the mid-semester slump, feeling crushed by never-ending deadlines and summer feeling so far away. Lucky for all of us, spring break is only a week away. Spring break, whether you’re vacationing or staying local, is the perfect opportunity for a reset. The break from classes and homework is a great time to work on yourself and get the rest and motivation needed to finish the semester. Keep the positive vibes going this spring with our ins and outs so you can be your best self going into the summer.

Out: Procrastination

This one is easier said than done, but I never said this list would be easy. You and I both know that life would be a little less stressful if we could kick this habit. While we can’t expect perfection, we can surely make progress. If assignments are too overwhelming, try time blocking, where you “block off” each hour on your calendar as a part of your schedule. Even if you don’t stick to it perfectly, it gives you some accountability and helps to plan out your day. What starts off as a task you need to remind yourself to do can easily become a habit that is second-nature. There is no better time to start building productive habits than now!

In: Workouts That Bring You Joy

Everybody is different. Every body is different, so why shouldn’t your workout reflect that? I spent so long trying to follow the fitness routines of the buff influencer gym girlies on TikTok, and I dreaded doing them. They weren’t meant for me and my unique body, and they surely didn’t bring me joy. Working out is good for your body and mind, so it should be a part of your day or week that you look forward to. Maybe you are the person who enjoys hitting all the intense machines at the gym, or maybe you’d prefer a restorative yoga session. Maybe you’d like to work out almost every day, but maybe that isn’t your thing. Everybody has different fitness goals. You don’t have to follow along with what everyone else is doing or posting about if it doesn’t bring you joy. Find what works for you, and stick with that.

Out: Overconsumption

In this economy? No way, and especially not on a college budget. The habit of buying some new outfit for every concert, party, or event was difficult to resist at first, but the more I’ve started appreciating what I already have, the easier it gets. Not only is that mindset bad for your wallet, it’s bad for the environment. Let’s do what we can for both our monthly budgets and the wellbeing of our planet. Do you really need that new bikini from Shein for spring break, or do the ones you already have still fit? Do you need the newest trending water bottle, or does your current one still function? Appreciating and getting use out of the things you already own will save money and our planet!

In: Sticking to a Good Morning Routine

Nothing gets your day off to a good start like your morning routine. What you do from the second you wake up can set the trajectory for your day. Ever notice how the days you feel sluggish are the ones you spend doom scrolling in the morning? I find the mornings that I can limit the time spent on my phone tend to set a better vibe for the rest of the day. Mornings where I set my alarm for a half hour before I need to be up tend to be my favorite and most productive. That gives me time to workout, take a longer shower, or make something delicious for breakfast–all without feeling rushed before heading out for my internship. While I don’t follow the rule of thumb to wake up at the same time on the weekends, I do try to keep the routine similar.

Out: Mindlessly Scrolling Before Bed

Similar to having a morning routine, create a calming schedule before going to bed each night. Scrolling TikTok for hours before dozing off–as much of an instinct as that may be–isn’t going to lead to a night of restful sleep. Instead, what about checking out a book from the library or writing in a journal? Try finding some relaxing task or activity that isn’t as stimulating to your brain as scrolling on your phone. Even something like a show or documentary on Netflix would be more relaxing than short-form videos that you’re switching every few seconds. I find it relaxing to have everything ready for the next day by the time I crawl into bed and read my book for a bit before going to sleep.

In: Making Time For Hobbies

The best version of yourself isn’t stressing out 24/7 about school or work. Instead, that version of you is balancing their life and finding time for the things they love. Maybe you’ve been too busy lately to think about doing something other than your usual daily tasks. When was the last time you went to the library to find something new to read? Or what about that sketchbook lying on your shelf collecting dust?

I recently started coloring, and it has been a game changer. I love the creative outlet it gives me and the relaxation I get from focusing on a page. I’ve found it’s the perfect way to decompress after a long and stressful day. Whether you’re into something creative, athletic, or calming, make sure you’re taking time to explore activities that bring you joy. This spring, it’s time to start making habits that better you and your wellbeing.