FULL BUSH, BRAZILIAN, OR BOTH?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

In a world where societal pressures have forced us to choose between one or the other, Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS product has made it possible to achieve and embrace both the bush and the bald. The product has been marketed as the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, which is “hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh” and “features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations” – SKIMS.

The $32 faux hair thong officially hit the market on October 14th and sold out within 24 hours. Amidst its rapid sell-out, the product has sparked conflicting reviews and numerous debates across various social media platforms such as Instagram, X, and Reddit.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS unveils faux fur thongs in 12 colors. Check it out: https://t.co/OqKchHWGkm pic.twitter.com/CNDzABwdhX — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) October 14, 2025

After its release, one thought remains, burning in the back of my mind: Why? Was it simply a ploy to catch people’s attention, or is there a deeper-rooted meaning behind the bold, yet peculiar panty?

We’ve Seen This Before

While this may come as a shock to some, this is not the first time that SKIMS has launched a product that challenged societal norms. In October 2023, SKIMS released The Nipple Push-Up Bra, which produced reactions of various emotions. As with most controversial products, the push-up bra was initially intended to be a form of empowerment for women, especially those with breast cancer. However, some Reddit users thought otherwise, calling the bra “tacky” and “unnecessary”.

Despite the reactions from the public, I believe the release of the nipple bra was a groundbreaking moment for SKIMS, as it got the ball rolling for even more provocative and innovative products.

A few other noteworthy SKIMS products that had a similar effect when they dropped this past summer are the Hip Enhancing Padded Short and the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap.

The Reaction

As expected, the faux bush panties received both praise and uproar across the internet. Here are some of the mixed reviews happening on X:

The Skims fake bush underwear?? They tryna commodify the bush!! My primal girlies, our livelihood is being capitalized on!!! pic.twitter.com/GIgyLdXkbx — ♡ Karina La Reina ♡ (@thankgodbabe) October 16, 2025

Am I the only one who actually likes Kim’s bush panty?? 😂😩 https://t.co/W3rucuwBKN — ara. (@JayAvenelle) October 15, 2025

So this is really a thing, not just for Halloween…WHY? https://t.co/pfDVnq45q9 — Mama Latima (@LatimaMama) October 15, 2025

What Does Kim HAve to Say?

While attending the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on the faux panty during an interview with Variety, stating that it was “just a fun idea”.

The Bigger Picture

Research shows that wearing lingerie has immense psychological power over our feelings of self-love and confidence. Is it possible that the faux bush panties could evoke similar feelings? You have to admit, there is something so undeniably sexy about knowing what lies beneath your clothes that is unbeknownst to your everyday passerby ;)

To Kim Kardashian, her “Why?” was simple. It was nothing but an amusing idea. But to the everyday person, it is so much more than that. To some, it is a symbol of pride; it is the opportunity to embrace the best of both worlds. To others, it is a mockery disguised as a form of female liberation.

Regardless of the backlash, the bush panties serve as a reminder to consumers that a product is only as controversial or empowering as the public makes it to be.

So, what do you think? If consumers are merely interpreters, is the Faux Hair Micro String Thong merely an undergarment?

*Important NOTE

Whether you’re rocking a full bush or a bald kitty, just remember, the choice is YOURS. Everyone’s preference is different; what matters is that we choose our own and respect others <3