FALL PERFUME 101

A GUIDE TO FINDING YOUR SIGNATURE AUTUMN ESSENCE

Nothing says fall like the smell of warm campfires, crisp autumn leaves, and freshly baked pumpkin muffins. As intoxicating and nostalgic as these scents sound, they’re not usually something we get to experience on a daily basis. But what if we could? That is the true beauty of a good perfume — it allows us to revisit and relive memories over and over again. Now, a signature scent is where the real witchery lies. A distinctive signature scent can boost your confidence, leave a lasting impression, and even remind your ex just exactly what they’re missing ;)

This guide is designed to help you find your signature fall perfume based on your go-to scent profiles, which are often divided into families such as woody, fresh, etc. You will discover sections based on fragrance families notoriously associated with the most beautiful season of the year (in my humble opinion). I also made sure to include options that adhere to everyone’s preferred budget. Whether you’re looking for an affordable dupe or something a bit more luxurious, this guide is curated to fit your aesthetic and lifestyle.

I chose reputable and niche perfume brands that are loved for their unique blends and raving reviews. In each section, the perfumes are listed from most affordable (top) to more high-end (bottom).

Spicy

Like the saying goes, a little bit of spice makes everything nice! If your aesthetic screams nights out with a pair of heels and a burgundy lip…this one’s for you. The perfume lineup below features boozy, aromatic blends that are sure to turn some heads.

Featuring notes of Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, & Pumpkin Spice

Pinup Pumpkin — Arcana Wildcraft

Impression of Side Effect by Initio — Oil Perfumery

Femme Fatale — Oakcha

Black Shadow — Dossier

Voodoo Lily — Heretic

Smoky & Woody

I don’t know about you, but nothing speaks to me more than a campfire in the peak of autumn. The smell of fire and smoke that lingers on your clothes after cooking s’mores and cracking jokes with your friends. If that sounds like your dream scenario, you are going to love these resinous aromas.

Featuring notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, patchouli, and oud

Blue Smoke — Oakcha

Woody Chestnut — Dossier

Eilish No. 2 — Billie Eilish

Blood Cedar — Heretic

Earthy

When I read the notes on these fragrances, I envisioned a misty fall day with Bon Iver playing in the background while the open windows let in the natural scents of the Earth. These perfumes invoke a sense of whimsy while maintaining a sophisticated charm.

Featuring notes of oakmoss, vetiver, leather, and tobacco

Impression of Memoir Man by Amouage — Oil Perfumery

Ineffable — Oakcha

Woody Oakmoss — Dossier

Dirty Suede — Heretic

Sweet & Warm

If your go-to fall day activity is curling up next to a fireplace with a Bath & Body Works candle and a good book, you are going to fall in love with these perfumes. The gourmands below transport you to the bakery of your dreams, which is enough to make anyone’s mouth water ;)

Featuring notes of vanilla, honeyed amber, chocolate, and carmel

Philosopher’s Stone — Arcana Wildcraft

Impression of Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford — Oil Perfumery

Libra Elixir — Oakcha

Eilish — Billie Eilish

Fresh & Clean

These are for my girlies who love picnics, apple pies, and pumpkin patches. That’s it, simple as that.

Featuring notes of crisp apples, pumpkins, and fresh figs

Impression of Apple Brandy by Kilian — Oil Perfumery

Secret Duchess — Oakcha

Woody Green Apple — Dossier

*NOTE: Be sure to pay attention to the scent profiles of each perfume, which can be described as a unique combination and layering of various fragrance notes. You’ll notice that the notes are then categorized into three sections: top, middle (also known as heart), and base. The top notes are the introduction, what you smell when you initially apply your perfume. The middle notes are the body of the fragrance, emerging after the initial smell dissipates. Stealing the show are the base notes, which become noticeable once the fragrance mixes with your body’s chemistry. The base notes are the soul of a perfume, and usually last the longest.