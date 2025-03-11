The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Be honest. How often have you looked at the notes in a perfume description and had no idea what something was?

I know this used to be a frequent experience for me. With an overwhelming amount of top, middle and base notes, figuring out what a perfume actually smells like is often much harder than it should be.

Here are all of my tips for understanding perfume notes. Finding your signature scent is about to be so much easier.

What is a top note?

The top note in perfume is what you smell directly after spraying perfume. Since these notes make the first impression, they are typically attention-grabbing scents like citrus or floral.

However, these notes typically start to fade after about 15 to 30 minutes. These notes are good tone setters and as they fade away, they allow for the middle and base notes to continue developing.

Popular top notes include bergamot, lemon, orange, grapefruit, mandarin orange, lavender and more. These notes are enticing and help draw in potential buyers with that initial shock.

When perfume shopping, I recommend spraying a perfume and letting it sit for a bit before making your purchase because that initial spray can be deceiving.

What is a middle note?

A middle note is a scent that comes out once the top notes have faded and the base notes are starting to come through. These notes form the core of the fragrance, and they usually last a few hours.

Middle notes are typically more rounded and balanced than top notes — often featuring florals, spices or fruity notes. These notes are less shocking and attention-grabbing but still expand a perfume’s complexity and richness.

Middle notes typically go unnoticed when first applying a fragrance, but they are crucial to a perfume’s scent profile. They make a perfume feel layered as it develops over time.

Without middle notes, a perfume would lack depth and would not be long-lasting.

What is a base note?

Base notes are the core scents of a perfume. Top and middle notes typically revolve around these notes and work to complement them.

Base notes are the longest-lasting elements of perfume, meaning they will still be present long after the top and middle notes wear off. This is why you may feel like your perfume smells different after a few hours of wear.

The most popular base notes are vanilla, amber, musk, patchouli, sandalwood and cedarwood. It is highly unlikely you would find a perfume without one of these listed as a base note, but with good reason.

These notes are renowned for being long-lasting and blending seamlessly with various top and middle notes to create unique scents.

Additionally, you may not smell a base note immediately after spraying perfume, so it’s important to give the fragrance time to settle and interact with your body chemistry before judging it. There are multiple different base notes, and they can create complex scents that cater to anyone’s preference when paired with the right top and middle notes.

notes that work well together

The magic really happens when top, middle and base notes complement each other for a balanced yet complex fragrance.

For instance, pairing a bright, citrusy top note like lemon with a floral middle note like rose creates an alluring scent profile. As the top and middle notes settle, you’ll start to notice the rich depth of amber or vanilla as a base, grounding the fragrance and adding warmth.

The initial citrus blends with the floral in the middle note, while the base notes provide longevity and tie things together with a bit of warmth and sweetness. This combination makes for a fragrance that feels fresh and energizing at first, then gradually evolves into something deeper and more versatile as time goes on.

Whether you’re looking for something light and airy or rich and complex, finding the right balance between top, middle and base notes can elevate your perfume experience and allow you to have a scent you love at all stages.

Each type of note is necessary to a perfume’s composition. Without top notes, perfumes would not be very nose-catching. Without middle and base notes, perfumes wouldn’t last and would lack complexity.

Understanding the different layers of perfume enhances the perfume experience. By knowing what each note does, you can make educated choices and have a better idea of how a perfume will react and develop throughout the day.

Don’t go in nose-blind the next time you’re perfume shopping. Take a closer look at that notes list, and you’ll find your perfect match.