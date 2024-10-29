The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Need a new fall staple? Or just want to be a little most festive? Maybe you need a reminder of the classics? Try a drink off this list!

1) Pumpkin Spice Latte

Basic or classic? I think classic. When I think fall I always think of the Starbucks paper cups with a hot pumpkin spice latte. The perfect drink for the autumnal backdrop, pumpkin picking, or just walking around campus! Or get it iced and enjoy your cold drink wrapped up in your favorite sweater.

2) Dirty Chai

No matter the occasion, few things are more comforting than a chai latte. And for all my caffeine addicts, don’t worry me too, add a shot (or two) of espresso for the perfect fall drink. You can also add a fall flavor like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, or classic vanilla for a little more fun and enjoy!

3) Hot Apple Cider

No where near as popular as the first two recommendation but you gotta hear me out on this one. I promise it’s actually so good! It’s the perfect choice for a walk through an apple orchard or just enjoying the pretty leaves of the trees on campus. It’s also a little harder to come by at student-run coffee shops but once you try it, I promise you will start looking for it everywhere.

4) Hot Chocolate

Now some people may hear hot chocolate and think winter, but if you ask me, it’s a great choice for all the cold weather lovers. It’s a classic and a staple for cold nights when you just want a little comfort drink. Easy to make, always hits the spot, and swap the classic marshmallows for a more festive caramel and cinnamon drizzle to really get in the fall mood.

5) Spiced Black Tea

A favorite black tea steeped with cinnamon, cloves, and any other spice is a perfect way to get cozy and warm after a hard day. Much less caffeine than coffee, it’s a perfect way to ease into the morning as well. Easier to make than you think and once you try it, you’ll be hooked. If the spices are too strong for you, add some milk- frothed, steamed, or plain- and maybe a little honey to add some sweetness.