Books That Made Me a Total Bookworm  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the age of phones and the internet, a book isn’t always the first thing teenagers and young adults are reaching for. However, there are various self-care benefits to reading, as I find it the best way to unplug after a long day. I love getting lost in a book and feeling completely immersed in the story. I also think there are subconscious rules about the books people should be reading, which discourages people from wanting to read. If you are just getting interested in reading, it can be very overwhelming at first, and it is really hard to know where to start. Reading is like other hobbies, such as listening to music and watching movies; you only need to find your niche. In this article, I will recommend the books and book series that got me hooked on reading.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

One of my favorite genres to unplug from reality is fantasy. The main book that attracted me to this genre was A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas. It is a five-book series, and the first book was published in 2015. The first premise of the series is that the main character accidentally kills a faerie, is captured, and brought to a magical world as punishment for what she did. The series has incredible world-building, war and conflict, and an enemy-to-lover trope for romance lovers. This is a very popular series for good reasons, and even though it will be a time investment, it is definitely worth your time. Finally, this series got me hooked on Sarah J. Maas’s work as a whole, and I ended up reading one of her other series: Throne of Glass.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

If you are looking for a shorter story that is more grounded in reality, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid is for you. The story follows a secretive Hollywood star who is ready to share the truth about her scandalous life. She chooses an unknown magazine reporter to write her story, and she recounts her career as an actor, her seven husbands, and her secret forbidden love that shocks everyone. This is a book you will not be able to put down, which I say with firsthand experience because one time I read it all night. This story is perfect for romance and historical fiction lovers.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Finally, the last book that got me obsessed with reading was The Secret History by Donna Tartt. This book is a psychological thriller that I would describe as a dark version of Dead Poets Society. The story follows a group of students at a college in Vermont who fall under the influence of an eccentric classics’ professor. The group quickly becomes corrupt from a despicable act and is bonded together by a terrifying secret. This book is a lot darker than the earlier two recommendations, but I really enjoy how it explores themes of morality, obsession, and elitism. The book perfected the dark academia aesthetic, which also puts me in the mood to cozy up with a book, especially on a gloomy day.

At the end of the day, the best way to get into reading is to experiment with different genres, authors, and styles and figure out what keeps you turning the page!