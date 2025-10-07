A Guide to your Dreamiest Autumn Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the ‘ber months- the greatest months of the year. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years… this is the time to participate in all your favorite traditions (and create new ones) with the people you love most.

There’s something sacred about this time of year; the way the air gets crisp, the leaves change, and your wardrobe slowly shifts to oversized sweaters and thick socks. It’s the season of small comforts, warm drinks, long walks, and spooky stories. Whether you’re curled up with a good book, watching a nostalgic movie, or just savoring a slow Sunday, autumn is your invitation to slow down and romanticize the little things.

Here’s your guide to everything we’re reading, watching, listening to, eating, and doing this autumn to make it perfect.

What We’re Reading:

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

A scientist creates a living being from assembled body parts, only to be horrified by his monstrous creation. This gothic masterpiece explores themes of ambition, isolation, and the consequences of playing God, as both creator and creature grapple with their identities and responsibilities.

Coraline by Neil Gaiman

A young girl discovers an eerie alternate version of her life, complete with an “other mother” who offers her everything she’s ever wanted at a terrifying cost. A modern fairytale that’s equal parts whimsical and spine-chilling.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

The original vampire novel, told through haunting journal entries and letters. Dive into the gothic horror of Transylvania and Victorian England as Count Dracula stalks his prey and a brave group of friends tries to stop him.

A Good Girls Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

A sharp, twisty YA thriller following a teen investigating a murder in her hometown. Perfect if you love true crime and can’t stop reading after “just one more chapter.”

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Elite college students, ancient Greek obsession, and a descent into moral decay. Dark academia at its finest, this novel is moody, intellectual, and deeply unsettling – like a rainy October afternoon.

What We’re Watching:

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Twilight (2008)

American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)

Gilmore Girls (2000)

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (1966)

Coraline (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Twin Peaks (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Harry Potter (2004)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Gossip Girl (2007)

Wednesday (2022)

Friends (1994)

Scream (1996)

Juno (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

What We’re Listening To:

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? – The Cranberries

Tidal – Fiona Apple

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Thriller – Michael Jackson

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

Evermore –Taylor Swift

Red – Taylor Swift

Come Away With Me – Norah Jones

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Ms. Lauryn Hill

Grace – Jeff Buckley

Sling – Clairo

Blue – Joni Mitchell

What We’re Eating & Drinking:

Pillsbury Halloween cookies

Chili and cornbread

Pumpkin bread

Caramel apples

Cinnamon rolls

Apple pie

Apple cider

Soup in bread bowls

Roasted pumpkin seeds

Chai lattes

What We’re Doing:

A scenic drive for the foliage: If you’re not local to fall foliage, it’s definitely worth the trip. Pack coffee, a playlist, and your loved ones, and just be with it. No matter how far, the trip will be worth it.

Summer reflections, autumn intentions: What feels heavy enough to drop with the leaves? Reflect on what needs to be left behind, and what you want to carry with you into the new season.

Pumpkin patch: This is a top priority autumn bucket list activity. Go with friends or family and make a whole afternoon of it. Don’t forget to take photos, eat treats, pick the best pumpkin in the patch, and play all the games.

Get stocked up on Halloween candy for trick or treaters: Or yourself? Tis the season to indulge in your favorite candy. Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s, and Nerds Gummy Clusters are my ultimate favorites.

Slightly adjust your routine: Listen to your body and your brain- what needs to shift this season? What would feel softer, warmer, cozier? Remind yourself that you’re not a machine and you’re allowed to slow down.

Touch some paper: Visit your local bookstore. Explore the stacks. Check something out from the library. Even if you don’t read often, you’ll find magic between the covers of a book.

Dress up and trick-or-treat: You’re never too old to dress up. Whether you’re going to a costume party, handing out candy, or walking around the neighborhood with friends- embrace the fun.

Making this autumn your best yet won’t happen in big grand gestures. It’ll happen in the ways you decide to treat yourself daily. So, here’s to your dreamiest autumn yet. The season of crisp air, cozy rituals, slow mornings, and magic in all the little things.