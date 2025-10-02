Favorite Fall Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Pumpkin Picking & Apple Picking

Essential, freshly picked apples and ready to carve pumpkins. Taking those cute fall aesthetic Instagram photos with a warm sweater is a must do.

2. Fall Menu coffee stroll

A hot pumpkin spice latte and apple crumb muffin with orange and red leaves falling off the trees, such a calming fall activity that can be done alone or with friends.

3. Fall Festivals

Crisp autumn air and local live music is the perfect in between of high energy music or relaxation in sipping some warm apple cider.

4. Fall Baking day

From apple pie to everything pumpkin spice, having a fun baking day with friends and family can be a go to fall activity.

5. Hayrides & Corn Mazes

Looking for a fun and energetic activity? This one is for you, a mix of some outdoor fun and bonding with friends and family. Navigating through a corn maze or a hayride both are ideal for fun fall vibes.