’90s Gothic Glam Is So Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no surprise that the vampiric-inspired fashion of the ‘90s has seeped its way into fall of 2025. With celebrities like Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga gaining growing interest online for their ghostly, yet elegant looks, it’s about time we take a walk down memory lane and dive into the elements that fabricate the timeless ensemble of gothic glam.

The OG Trendsetters of Gothic Glam

Before we jump to the present, it’s important to analyze the past. Particularly to recognize a few ‘90s icons who fully owned this medieval enchantress persona.

Winona Ryder ─ The Gothic Horror Dream girl

Beetlejuice (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992). What do they all have in common? Winona Ryder as the female lead. Not only did she become the face of gothic x romantic horror, but she also became a cultural icon. Ryder brought an edge to her polished outfits and had a rebellious streak that made her both relatable and unique.

Courtney Love ─ The Grunge Princess

Widely known as the frontwoman of the alternative rock band Hole and the wife of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. If you were a punk rocker in the ‘90s, you wanted to be Courtney Love. It takes a truly talented person to pull off a tiara with just about any outfit. Love’s style was tastefully grunge and always paired with a dash of glamor. She was often seen wearing silk slip dresses, a bold lip, and hair that seemed to have a seductive mind of its own.

Angelina Jolie ─ The “Macabre Muse” (Marie Claire)

With an allure so intense, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Angelina Jolie had fangs for teeth. Her vampiric aura has stunned her audience ever since she stepped into the spotlight in 1990. Jolie’s signature look could be described as the perfect blend of Old Hollywood glamour with just the right amount of gothic charm. She often wore a smoky eye and moody lip, which further accentuated her tenebrous taste in fashion.

The Foundation (literally)

To understand the concept of ‘90s gothic glam, you must familiarize yourself with the building blocks that make up this ghostly, yet viciously iconic look.

The Makeup

Since you’re harnessing your inner Morticia Addams, a pale foundation is a must. No matter your skin tone, the goal is to achieve a complexion that says, “I’m on the verge of death, but I’m still serving face.” Don’t forget to emphasize your cheekbones as well; the slightest contour can make all the difference in this makeup look. This base also pairs extraordinarily well with the dark eyeliner, smoky eye, and thin brow that dominated the ‘90s red carpets. This combination gives the eyes a sultry demeanor that is sure to captivate any onlooker. For the finishing touch, add a bold lip that screams “BITE ME.” A few lipstick shades to keep on hand are maroon, deep plum, and true black.

The Clothing

If you want to exude the type of moody elegance that accompanies true gothic glam, you must lean into the darkness… literally. While this part may seem the scariest, it is quite simple in theory. When in doubt, wear black. If you prefer visual inspiration like me, I recommend looking at some ‘90s runway shows by designers known for their gothic, avant-garde designs, such as Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, and Jean Paul-Gaultier.

The Accessories

Let’s be honest here, an outfit is never complete without accessories. In this case, silver jewelry is the way to go. For instance, a silver cross, which can do much more than protect you from the evils of this world. It can also be the perfect gothic fashion statement. As well as a classic vintage pendant. However, if you are a girly who must have a pop of color in her outfit, I suggest opting for a Victorian-style bejeweled necklace or choker. Depending on the rest of your outfit, fishnets and a small dark shoulder bag can further elevate the dark and mysterious presence you’re going for.

We Were Doomed For A Revival

Despite our efforts, the ‘90s Gothic Glam era could never truly be replicated; however, there are a few celebrities testing that challenge.

The award-winning actress Lily-Rose Depp brought true Victorian gothic horror to the screens in last year’s rendition of Nosferatu. If you prefer a “no-makeup” makeup look, I suggest references Depp’s most recent press tour looks.

Pop icon Lady Gaga is another celebrity that has fueled the fire of this revival. Gaga has always been one to make a statement with her style, but she has definitely come into her own during her Mayhem Ball tour. Alongside her sharp, pitch black hair, Gaga has really started to play with materials such as latex and leather.

I couldn’t end this article without mentioning our very own Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega caught the eye of millions when the first season of “Wednesday” came out. She has done it yet again with her hauntingly elegant press tour looks for the premiere of the second season. She is hitting all of the ‘90s Gothic Glam without the blink of an eye (no pun intended).

It’s Not Just An Aesthetic, It’s A Lifestyle

Whether you’re in the mood to switch things up this fall season, or a newgen goth-girl going for Fairuza Balk in The Craft, you can never go wrong with an all-black attire, a classic smoky eye, and a bold lip. Just remember that goth isn’t simply the way we make ourselves appear; it’s a state of mind.