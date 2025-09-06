Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Angelina Jolie’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech- The Woman She Is

Angelina Jolie’s acceptance of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2013 Governors Awards was an elegant reflection on privilege, power, and empathy. During her heartfelt speech, she touches on her upbringing, her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and the impact she had. Always showing up, encouraging her, and instilling the belief that “nothing would mean anything if I didn’t live a life of use to others.”

Jolie continued by acknowledging her life, the fortune that lay in her opportunities. Then she spoke of those who live a life so different than hers. She shows vulnerability and class as she questions the cards of life dealt. “I don’t know why this is my life and that’s hers. I don’t understand that.” She spoke of a woman “just like me” who, despite their similarities, was dealt a weak hand. This woman, residing in a refugee camp, worries about her children. Wondering what they will eat and how to keep them safe with no voice? This contrast shows the vulnerability and unfairness that is life, but highlights the importance of using your voice for good. As Jolie does.

Her speech blends life experiences with real-world problems. Explaining her inability to relate with grace, while shining a light, refusing to be silent about a topic so important. Sharing her upbringing that led to her advocacy. Establishing credibility and struck listeners emotionally, as a call to action. Her commitment to humanitarian work shows the heart she has, which earned her this award. Angelina Jolie exudes an emotional and tasteful advocate who looks to give a voice to those who can’t.

Jolie circles back to her mother, showing the lessons she learned and the grief she holds. “I will do as my mother asked, and I will do the best I can with this life to be of use.” Her words are profound as they are both from the little girl who simply misses her mother and the woman she has grown to become, the woman who speaks of the responsibility that comes with a voice. The importance of using it for good and making a change through empathy and action.

