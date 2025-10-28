5 Fall Films for the Faint-of-Heart: Halloween Horrors (That won’t keep you up at night!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a certified scaredy-cat, Halloween is a terrifying time of year. You know the feeling: you’re invited to a movie night, and everyone gathers around the television. Everyone is excited for a scare, holding microwave popcorn, blankets, and chocolate bars, scrolling through spooky films to watch. You don’t want to ruin the night, you don’t want to make it all about you, but frankly, horror movies are scary. And you don’t want to have to make an emergency trip to the toilet due to disgusting body horror, or to be kept up at night for weeks thinking about a horrifying doll with button eyes haunting your bedroom.

I get it. As a film major, I watch a lot of movies. Yet I still can’t stomach most traditional “horrors”. These 5 films will perfectly accompany the Halloween hangout of your dreams, without terrorizing your nightmares. In order of least scary to most, here are some creepy cinematic thrillers that everyone at the party will love, even the most faint-of-heart.

Knives Out (2019)

This cut-throat murder mystery is a must-see during the fall season. A recent film that reminds one of classic cinema, this film has many twists and turns that thrill every viewer. Knives Out has the intensity of a thriller, without the gore, fear, and horrific imagery. The mystery keeps viewers on their toes, and the incredible dialogue drives the story from beginning to end. The performances of the actors are incredible, primarily from lead actress Ana de Amras. Her terrific portrayal of Marta, the housemaid turned suspected murderer, is incredibly layered and dynamic. This film has something for everyone: suspense, mystery, comedy, and action sequences. It is also just as fun upon rewatch, as there are countless easter eggs and details to discover.

What makes this movie unique is the fantastic combination of genuine mystery and witty comedy. The performances of those such as Jamie Lee Curtis add a level of irony and glee to the otherwise dark plotline. The setting of the mansion in the countryside of Boston is entertaining and visually dynamic, and I highly appreciate the directing choices by the critically acclaimed director, Rian Johnson. To compliment the impressive visuals and storytelling, there are important themes that run throughout the film that leave you thinking about it for days to come. A great watch any time of year, but especially during spooky season.

Here’s the scary scoop: there’s almost nothing scary in the movie Knives Out. Besides a small jump scare or two (that are easy to spot), this film airs much more on the side of comedy and drama than it does horror. You’d be safe to watch this with your family, friends, or even your scaredy-cat grandma.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

This goofy, satirical fantasy packs a serious thrilling punch. Two frenemies take a powerful potion that promises forever youth, and what results from it is nothing short of fantastical. A classic film that was recently adapted into an award-winning broadway musical, this magical movie is great for the spooky season. It fulfills that seasonal craving for spooky elements, high stakes, and magic. Meryl Streep plays the lead Madeline Ashton, and it is very entertaining to watch her magically warp from young to “old” to young again. I particularly love the character of Ernest, the poor plastic surgeon who got mixed into the mess with two freaky best friends.

Here’s the scary scoop: This movie has creepy elements to it, but nothing to be deathly afraid of. As the film is almost 30 years old, the effects aren’t terribly convincing, and thus far more entertaining than eerie. The comedic and satirical reality of the writing is the real star of the show, and this film is a great one for those who want a little gross without too much gore.

Psycho (1960)

Arguably one of the greatest films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho is a perfect introduction into the thriller genre. Everyone knows of the famous “shower scene” in which the young female Marion is stabbed to death in the Bate’s Motel. However, Psycho is much more than just that iconic scene. The plot is clever, and the writing is well done. The movie has many twists that leave the viewer wondering who is really to blame. Alfred Hitchcock is an incredibly famous and influential director, and this movie is a classic that is not to be passed up. During the Halloween season, this film is a great one to revisit and re-analyze.

Here’s the scary scoop: In teams of the fear-factor, this film is another one that is stifled by its age. This film paved the way for the slasher genre, with multiple murders and creepy encounters. However, the foreshadowing and framing of the shots leave the viewer well-prepared for the murders before they occur. The scariest part of this film is not the gore, but rather the psychotic person themselves, which you will soon discover is deeply disturbing.

Coraline (2009)

Coraline may seem like a kids movie, but this stop-motion animated masterpiece is a terrific pick for a Halloween movie night. A young girl named Coraline is exploring her new home when she travels to an alternate universe, but soon begins to realize this second world may be far more dark and sinister than it seems. I love the combination of fantastical and real elements to this story. The mission that Coraline finds herself on towards the end of the film adds a lot of suspense and action to the animated film that makes it a real treat to revisit each year.

Here’s the scary scoop: This film is scarier than you would think. As a 16-year-old when I first saw this film, I was surprised by how creeped out I was. The themes are dark and creepy, and if this were a live-action, I am certain it would be nothing but sinister. Luckily, the stop-motion animation puts a wall in between the movie and reality. That is what makes this movie bearable for me, and not a horror that haunts me at night.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining is my favorite horror movie, and one of my favorite movies in general. This is the scariest film on the list, and by far the closest to a “real” horror film. The performances, especially by Jack Nickolson, are incredibly impressive, and leave the viewer startled and suspicious. The interconnected plotlines of this story, the horrifying figures that haunt the hotel, and the terrifying instances with little Danny who becomes possessed, make for a spooky fall film. The story is well rounded, with a fantastic mix of plot development and fast-paced action sequences. The score is beautifully composed, and perfectly curated for the scenes. The Shining has so many iconic moments, genius plotlines, and incredible performances.

Here’s the scary scoop: What makes this film bearable for the scaredy-cats is the lack of intense gore. The film is creepy, intense, and full of suspense, but there aren’t many terrifying jump scares or disgusting images. I also find that some of the ridiculous moments in this film allow for a little light-heartedness and laughter amongst the fearful elements. Watching this with other people allows for the reality to fade away a little, and for full appreciation of the thought that went behind this film. If you’re brave enough to take on a “real” horror, this is the one I would recommend.

These five recommendations are sure to entertain you and your friends for hours, without ruining your week with horrific thoughts. Halloween is a time for fun, and these films all pack that fantastic fall punch which we all love this time of year. Next time you find yourself scrolling through Netflix searching for a horror, remember to suggest one of these, and save yourself from a world of hurt.