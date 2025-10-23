13 Halloween Movies To Watch in October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s October, which means that it’s finally the time of the year to break out the costumes, catch the thrill of scary movies, and indulge in every pumpkin-flavored treat you can imagine. Whether you’re watching with friends or by yourself, here are 13 iconic films that’ll help get you in the Halloween spirit!

Carrie (1976)

“They’re all gonna laugh at you!” If you want a movie that screams Halloween, Carrie is it. This Stephen King classic tells the story of a shy teen with telekinetic powers, who is pushed too far by relentless bullying and an ultra-religious mother. It’s a surefire reminder that karma will always come back around, and that it’s not afraid to make a bloody entrance!

Scream (1996)

“No, please don’t kill me, Mr. Ghostface, I want to be in the sequel!” In the sleepy little town of Woodsboro, a masked killer obsessed with horror movies turns high school into a real-life horror movie. With a series of murders terrorizing the town, Sidney Prescott becomes the next target, but the biggest surprise is that she can trust no one. Watching Scream is what made me get hooked on horror movies. It pokes fun at the classic horror cliches and keeps you on the edge of your seat!

Freaky (2020)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freaky Movie (@freakymovie2020) Freaky is hilarious, bloody, and chaotic. High schooler Millie Kessler gets stabbed by the local serial killer, the Blissfield Butcher, and wakes up in his giant, murderous body. With her besties, her crush, and a magical dagger on her side, Millie must swap back before it becomes permanent (yikes). Full of thrills, laughs, and just enough teen drama to keep it spicy.

Till Death (2021)

If you’re looking for a Halloween movie that’ll have your heart racing, Till Death is it. It’s not a traditional Halloween movie with ghosts and such, but it’s terrifying and unpredictable in its own way. Emma wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband in a remote lake house, and from there on, the film is full of so many near-death experiences. This movie will make you think before saying “I do.”

Bodies bodies bodies (2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Aesthete (@filmaesthete) Bodies Bodies Bodies screams Gen Z! The film begins with rich kids playing a game at a mansion party that tumbles into paranoia and backstabbing, but not with an actual killer. It’s funny, campy, and painfully relatable if you and your besties have ever turned small drama into a whole scandal!

Smile (2022)

Smile is a cursed, grinning nightmare you can’t scroll past. Therapist Rose Cotter’s world unravels after witnessing a terrifying suicide, with everyone around her smiling all wrong. It’s horrifying and intense, a must-watch for Halloween!

Fresh (2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmsGuild (@filmsguild) “Try to relax. Fear and stress aren’t good for the meat.” If you thought dating was scary before, Fresh takes it to a whole new level. Like, “don’t ever go on a date again” level. Portland woman Noa thinks she’s just meeting a cute guy at the grocery store. Spoiler alert: he’s a gourmet cannibal, and she ends up chained, fighting for her life. With daring escapes, brutal twists, and a truly jaw-dropping “humans-on-the-menu” plot, this survival-horror thriller is as horrifying as it’s darkly funny. This is perfect for Halloween if you like suspense and gore and are rooting for the final girl who refuses to be dinner!

The Menu (2022)

“I don’t like your food.” Is planning dinner parties a source of anxiety for you? The Menu cranks that anxiety to a high. When a young couple, Margot and Tyler, go on a date to an ultra-exclusive restaurant on a remote island, the gourmet experience quickly turns into a dark, twisted view of entitlement and survival. Chef Slowik’s courses are delivered with shocking surprises that’ll leave your stomach queasy.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

“Mommy’s with the maggots now.” The Evil Dead franchise continues to become scarier. In Evil Dead Rise, a reunion between two sisters quickly becomes a nightmare when one of them becomes possessed by a demonic force. Trapped in a high-rise apartment, they face blood, guts, and nonstop horror. This one is so terrifying, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a good scare!

The Babysitter (2017)

“I’m gonna make sure you hurt before you die, Cole! Cut your fingers off, every single one.” This film is equal parts laughs and screams. If you love horror and comedy perfectly blended, this is the movie for you. Cole’s babysitter is much cooler than he thought she was, until he finds out that she’s the leader of a murderous cult. With over-the-top murders, clever twists, and teen comedy vibes, it’s the perfect Halloween binge for horror fans who like a little camp with their chaos. The Babysitter movies aren’t super scary, and kind of combine horror and comedy (my favorite combination!). Highly recommend for anyone looking for laughs and jump scares.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

The sequel kicks the chaos up a notch, with a surprising twist I never saw coming. Cole must survive another night of murderous fun as he battles familiar and new threats with hilarious antics, teen drama, and a blood-soaked, edge-of-your-seat plot in The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Heart Eyes (2025)

Romance and terror collide in this modern horror twist. When love at first sight turns deadly, expect thrills, heartbreak, and more than just creepy stalker vibes. It’s the perfect mix of scary that’s swoon-worthy for a Halloween movie night. Moral of the story: Be sure to skip the romance on Valentine’s Day!

Final Destination Bloodlines (2025)