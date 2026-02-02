This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Chapel Hill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This semester is kicking off, and it is so hard to believe that we are already one month in! Or maybe it isn’t, depending on your major and how many midterms you have already had. But, even as a business major, I feel the pressure building. As my peers compete for who can conduct the most coffee chats to obtain summer internships for 2026, the anxiety and stress are sometimes written on people’s faces or embedded in their tones during conversations.

With midterm season looming and stress about making plans for next summer arising, it is important to prioritize our wellness and make time for ourselves. This could be going for a nature walk, reading a book before bed, getting coffee with a friend, or trying a new hobby where you can unwind and focus on your wellbeing. I have found that my role as Wellness Advocate for the Undergraduate Business School (UBP) has been incredibly fulfilling in this regard, as I can come up with creative ways to incorporate wellness for our Wednesday events.

Last week, we did affirmation post-it notes and students wrote their own optimistic messages. They chose from our handmade selection to post around campus to bring out positive vibes. This week, we highlighted a hidden gem at the UBP, the Lending Library Center. This is a space within the Wellness Wing in the UBP at McColl where students can decompress in the meditation room, nap, grab a snack, or explore some good reads. This week’s event took place at the 3rd-floor lobby at McColl, and we showcased our most popular reads, an array of cute laptop stickers, and selections of bookmarks for students to choose from, including a DIY station!

This is only the beginning of the work we do at the wellness center. So far, I have felt a wave of empowerment and fulfillment as I feel like coming up with creative, fun ways to incorporate wellness at the business school has given me a serotonin boost whenever I walk into work. I encourage you all to pursue that serotonin boost by popping by the business school (Yes, I know that it is a trek, but I promise you it’s worth it) for our Wellness Wednesday events.