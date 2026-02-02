Midterms: The Word That Must Not Be Named

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Chapel Hill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season is already sneaking up on us. We’ve only been in school for one month, yet they are already here. Things are hectic, and it feels like teachers are cramming, but you want to ensure you are studying to the best of your abilities. I know that your dorm bed is calling your name, but you have to stay strong. Trust me, all I want to do is sleep and do the midterms in my dreams. But we all know we can’t do that, so keep reading to learn exam study tips that have helped me through this midterm season!

Midterm Study Tip #1: Spend some time studying alone! Studying with friends is fun and all, but we all know that a yap sesh is bound to happen. Try to find a time when you can get to know the content alone. Trust, your friends will be waiting for you to take a break.

Midterm Study Tip #2: Make sure to eat! To retain the information you are studying, you need to eat at least three meals a day. Food will keep you in a good mood and fuel your brain. You don’t want to study while being hangry; that’s not good for anyone.

Midterm Study Tip #3: DON’T CRAM! Make sure to start studying early. You don’t want to feel stressed when studying. You also want to allow the information time to stick. Work smarter, not harder, girlies.

Midterm Study Tip #4: Get creative! Take some time to create study guides or flashcards and practice with your friends. Try to make a game out of it so that you stay focused and don’t get bored.

Midterm Study Tip #5: Go to those office hours! Your professors are there to help you. If you feel that you are not understanding a topic, don’t be afraid to reach out to them. They are the ones who will help you pass the midterm and the class.

Midterm season is stressful, so make sure to take care of yourself! You got this, and you’re almost there. This is preparing you for the other test season that we will not name…