Women’s Intuition: The Power of Knowing Without Proof

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s Intuition is the power of knowing something through your feeling that you can’t physically prove. It’s something that’s so strong and powerful for women everywhere. Women’s intuition helps women have discernment about certain situations that they may seem unsure about. This can be in any type of “situation” whether it’s about a person, a certain place, or maybe even finding what outfit would look better on you!! Women’s intuition is everything.

When it comes to relationships with friends, women’s intuition is so strong when it comes to the judgment of those situations. When it comes to friendships and relationships, your intuition and feelings towards certain people say a lot about your internal judgment towards them. If you have a certain feeling that makes you feel that someone isn’t for you, 10x out of 10 that person isn’t for you.

No matter where you are, there will always be something that tells you if wherever you are is a good place for you. Being in a good place makes you feel like you belong and you’re safe, rather than a place that you don’t feel belonged to. As a woman, you should never feel that any place you’re in or around makes you feel uneasy or unsafe. Your safety should be the main priority for yourself and you should never take it for granted. The ball should always be in your court, and if something tells you that a certain place isn’t for you, take it as a sign to LEAVE!

/ Unsplash

Your intuition will give you many signs that you may have been blind about at first. However, it will help you navigate certain places with an immediate consciousness about where you surround yourself.

When it comes to the overall decision-making process, women’s intuition will always be there. When it comes to shopping, you’re trying to figure out what’s the best outfit choice for you. Your intuition will tell you if a certain food is worth eating, or what room decor would make your bedroom look better. Your intuition will tell you literally everything. Your intuition is always on and always working. It never turns off for absolutely anything. So if one day you’re hypothetically thinking, “Maybe I should be studying for my test?” Just know your intuition would never fail you!