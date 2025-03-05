Women Who Have Broken Guinness World Records

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

World RECORD? Consider IT BROKEN!

Throughout history, women have been breaking barriers and shattering records in every field imaginable. From sports and science to entertainment and endurance, women continue to push the limits of what is possible. The Guinness World Record, known for documenting the most extraordinary achievements, has seen countless women etch their names into history. Here are some of the most inspiring women who have broken world records and proved that nothing is out of reach.

Women have accomplished incredible things, showing strength, talent, and determination. Some have run the fastest races, created life-changing inventions, or set records that seemed impossible. Their achievements prove that hard work and perseverance can lead to greatness.

Breaking a world record is not easy. It takes time, effort, and a strong belief in oneself. Many of these women faced challenges but kept going, proving that limits can always be pushed. Their stories inspire others to dream big and never give up.

As we celebrate these record-breaking women, we see how they continue to make history. Their success opens doors for future generations, encouraging them to reach higher, challenge expectations, and leave their mark on the world.

Diana Nyad – Longest Swim Without a Shark Cage

At the age of 64, Diana Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a protective shark cage. After multiple failed attempts over the years, she finally completed the 110-mile swim in 2013, proving that perseverance and resilience have no age limit. Nyad swam for nearly 53 hours, facing jellyfish stings, exhaustion, and harsh ocean conditions, making her achievement one of the most remarkable endurance feats in history.

Jasmine Harrison – Youngest Woman to Row Solo Across the Atlantic

In 2021, at just 21 years old, Jasmine Harrison became the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Her journey spanned 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua and took 70 days to complete. Through treacherous waters and intense isolation, Harrison proved that courage and determination could push human limits to new heights.

Maci Currin – Longest Legs on a Female

Maci Currin, a young woman from Texas, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs on a female. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall, her legs alone measure over 4 feet. Currin uses her unique stature to inspire body positivity and self-acceptance, encouraging others to embrace their differences.

Marawa Ibrahim – Most Hula Hoops Spun Simultaneously

Marawa Ibrahim, also known as “Marawa the Amazing,” holds multiple Guinness World Records, including the most hula hoops spun at once—200! As a skilled performer and artist, Ibrahim has taken her talents to stages worldwide, using her incredible record-breaking skills to entertain and empower others.

Lata Tondon – Longest Cooking Marathon

In 2019, Indian chef Lata Tondon set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking in at an astonishing 87 hours and 45 minutes. She prepared over 1,600 kg of food, demonstrating not just physical endurance but also an immense passion for culinary arts.

Yusra Mardini – Fastest 100m Butterfly Swim While Pulling a Boat

Yusra Mardini, an Olympic swimmer and Syrian refugee, broke a unique record for the fastest 100-meter butterfly swim while pulling a boat. Her feat was symbolic of her harrowing journey to Europe, where she and her sister swam for hours to save their sinking refugee boat. Mardini’s record is not just about speed—it represents survival, resilience, and hope.

Tanya Streeter – Deepest Free Dive by a Woman

Tanya Streeter made history in 2002 when she set a world record for the deepest free dive by a woman, reaching a depth of 525 feet (160 meters) on a single breath. Her record stood for over a decade and showcased the incredible power of the human body and mind.

Conclusion

Women across the world continue to redefine what is possible, proving that strength, determination, and passion know no bounds. Whether through endurance, creativity, or athleticism, these women have made their mark in the Guinness World Records and serve as an inspiration for generations to come. Their stories remind us that barriers are meant to be broken, and the impossible is just a challenge waiting to be conquered.