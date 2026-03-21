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CAU | Wellness

Why You Should Think Twice Before Sleeping With a Fan On

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all love the feeling of a cool breeze when we’re trying to fall asleep, especially after a long, hot day. Turning on a fan can seem like the perfect solution: it’s affordable, soothing, and creates that gentle white noise that knocks you right out. But while it may feel harmless (and even comforting), sleeping with a fan on all night might not be as beneficial as you think.

Before you reach for that switch tonight, here’s why you might want to reconsider making it a nightly habit.

It Can Dry Out Your Skin and Eyes

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Fans constantly circulate air, and while that helps cool you down, it can also dry out your skin. If you’ve ever woken up feeling like your face is tight or your lips are chapped, your fan could be part of the problem.

The same goes for your eyes. Sleeping with air blowing directly on your face can cause dryness and irritation, especially if you wear contacts. Over time, this can lead to discomfort that affects your daily routine, not just your sleep.

Allergies Can Get Worse

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If you suffer from allergies, a fan might actually be making things worse. Fans can pick up dust, pollen, and other allergens from your room and continuously circulate them through the air while you sleep.

This means you could be breathing in those irritants for hours without realizing it. The result? You wake up congested, sneezing, or with a scratchy throat, definitely not the refreshing morning you were hoping for.

It May Cause Muscle Stiffness

Have you ever woken up with a stiff neck or sore shoulders and couldn’t figure out why? Sleeping with a fan on could be a hidden cause.

Constant cool air blowing on your body can make your muscles tense up overnight. This is especially true if the fan is directed at you. Your body temperature drops, your muscles tighten, and you wake up feeling uncomfortable instead of well-rested.

It Can Disrupt Your Breathing

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For some people, especially those with asthma or sinus issues, a fan can dry out nasal passages and airways. This can make it harder to breathe comfortably during the night.

Instead of helping you sleep better, the fan might be quietly interfering with your ability to get deep, uninterrupted rest.

So… Do You Have to Give It Up Completely?

Not necessarily. If you love sleeping with a fan, you don’t have to stop altogether, but you can be smarter about how you use it. Try pointing it away from your body, keeping your room clean to reduce dust, or using a humidifier to balance out the dryness.

At the end of the day, it’s all about balance. Your sleep environment should support your health, not quietly work against it.

Final Thoughts

Woman laying down on a couch covered in a blanket.
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Sleeping with a fan on might seem like a harmless habit, but it can have subtle effects on your body over time. From dry skin to worsened allergies, the impact is worth paying attention to.

The next time you’re getting ready for bed, take a moment to think about what your body truly needs to rest and recharge. Because real self-care isn’t just about comfort, it’s about making choices that help you feel your best, inside and out.

Azaria Bell

CAU '29

Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved.

Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth.

In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.