When Your Mood Drops Along with the Weather

When November comes around, everything starts to change. It feels a little more difficult to get out of bed in the morning as the temperature drops and the sun sets earlier. You may experience random sadness, fatigue even after a restful night’s sleep, or simply lose interest in activities you usually enjoy. If that sounds familiar, you could be dealing with seasonal depression.

Many students suffer from seasonal depression, particularly in the fall and winter. It occurs when our days get shorter and there is less sunlight. The lack of light can mess with our body’s internal clock and lower our energy levels. It can also affect our mood and motivation. You are not alone if you have been depressed lately.

It can be made even more difficult by college life. Between classes, homework, and trying to keep up with friends, it is easy to forget to take care of yourself. When it starts getting dark before dinner, you might lose track of time or feel like your day ends too soon. It can start to feel like there is not enough energy for everything.

There are a few small things that can help. Try opening your curtains in the morning to let light in. Even if it is cloudy, natural light still helps your mood. Going outside for a short walk during the day can make a big difference, too. Sometimes just feeling the air and hearing the sounds around campus can clear your mind.

It also helps to keep a routine. Make your bed in the morning, eat at regular times, and give yourself small goals to complete during the day. It might not seem like much, but having structure can help your mind feel a little more stable when your emotions are not. Do not forget to take care of your body, too. Try to eat full meals, drink water, and get some movement in. You do not need a full workout to feel better. Even stretching or walking around your dorm helps.

Most crucially, talk to someone if you need to. Someone at the campus counseling center, a roommate, or a friend could be that person. Talking about how you feel can take away some of the weight. It is okay to say that you are struggling. You are not weak for needing help.

Seasonal depression is tough, but it does not last forever. Brighter days are coming, even if it does not feel like it right now. For now, try to find small things that bring you comfort. Watch your favorite show, light a candle, or listen to a playlist that makes you feel calm. Take care of yourself with kindness.

Although it may seem like a long time, you can get through the chilly months. Remind yourself that your best effort is sufficient.