Twice as Good

For most minorities, we constantly have something to prove. Our worth, our intelligence, our right to be in the room. Even our time feels like it needs to be justified. We work so hard for that seat at the table, and once we earn it there is still this quiet understanding that we cannot just sit there comfortably. We must show why we deserve that as well. We must perform belonging instead of simply feeling it.

Many of us learned early that being average is not safe. That average is an insult that isn’t even enough to get you by. That making mistakes is not harmless,but very vital. That a simple mishap can turn into a judgment on our character instead of a normal part of being human. There is no room for mistakes or not to get it right the first time because you may not have a second.Other people get learning experiences and development, just overall grace. When we struggle, it can feel like we are confirming everyone’s initial doubt instead of moving through a natural phase of growth.

So we overachieve, not always because we are chasing glory, power or victory. But because we are chasing security. We stack accomplishments like layers of protection. Good grades, leadership roles, internships, and awards become our safe haven. We double check our messages, We rehearse our words before we speak even the simplest conversation. Because we believe in treating ourselves like products and protecting that precious brand. We make sure we are prepared beyond measures.

We make a standard that from the outside looking in feels unbelievable and unreachable. When that is all that has been expected of us for generations. We are expected to be exceptional just to be considered equal so the finish line gets further and further right when it’s in hands reach.

The pressure to succeed becomes constant background noise. It follows us into classrooms, interviews, offices, and even into our own thoughts late at night. We measure ourselves by output and productivity. Rest feels like falling behind, slowing down feels like giving someone a reason to question us. And soon enough we also become our own biggest competitors and bullies. There is no room for public unraveling, no place for giving yourself grace and taking a pause. We learn to hold it together, even when we are tired. And that gets exhausting.

It is exhausting to feel like one mistake carries more weight. To feel like your effort must be doubled for the same recognition. To feel like you are representing more than yourself every time you step into a space that was not built with you in mind. We push through burnout and call it discipline. We silence our doubts and call it strength. We keep moving because we have dreams, because we care, because we want more than survival. But we should be able to have all this without carrying the world on our backs. But somewhere in all of that striving, we forget something simple and true. We are already more than good enough.

The proof is in our presence and those before us. In the way we continue to show resilience that does not need to be exaggerated to be real. In the talent that does not need to be multiplied to be valid. We do not have to break ourselves trying to be twice as impressive to justify our existence. Our value is not conditional on perfection. It is not dependent on overachievement. It is not measured by how flawlessly we endure pressure.

Yes, we work hard and we aim high. But our worth was never something that needed proving in the first place. It is evident in the way we think, create, lead, and love. It is evident in our growth, even in our in between seasons. It is evident in our humanity. We do not need to be twice as good to deserve respect, opportunity, or space.We have always been enough, and that has been evident all along.