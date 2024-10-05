The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

There are plenty of reasons why someone might choose to start a side hustle in college. Whether for financial independence, flexibility, or networking opportunities, each motivation can be valuable. Ultimately, regardless of the specific circumstances, the experience can be enriching. But where do you begin? This guide is designed to assist students looking to launch a business in college. Here are some key tips to remember as you start your journey.

CREATING A Business Plan

To get started, begin by identifying your passion and creating a plan. Choose something you enjoy, like a hobby or interest, so that your small business feels less like a job and more like an award. Once you’ve selected your product, it’s important to find your audience. You can conduct surveys through social media or by asking your peers on campus to discover what’s missing or what other businesses may lack. With a solid understanding of your audience, you should create a business plan that outlines your idea, target market, revenue model, marketing strategy, and financial projections.

Take Action!

Now that you have your business plan, it’s time to put it into action. Start by creating a logo and deciding how you’ll sell your products whether just on campus or online. Keep in mind that selling online may require more effort as a student, so it’s wise to start with local sales first to ensure you can manage the demands. If you feel more comfortable selling online from the start, go for it, but be sure to familiarize yourself with all the necessary precautions. Don’t forget to check your college’s regulations regarding student businesses, as you may need to register your business name or obtain permits depending on your location. Lastly, keep a close eye on your expenses and income you want to ensure your business is gaining revenue and not losing revenue.

Networking

It’s time to promote your business on campus! Utilize social media, campus groups, and word-of-mouth to get the word out. Start an Instagram account and aim to post daily to engage your audience and build a following. Participating in local events to increase visibility and become a vendor allows you to connect with potential customers and let them see your work firsthand. Create flyers for your events and share them on student boards as well as your social media channels. Don’t forget to connect with other student entrepreneurs and attend workshops or events; networking can provide valuable advice, partnerships, and customers. Remember, you never know who’s watching, so stay motivated and embrace this journey!

You Got This!

While you’re embracing your role as an entrepreneur, it’s important not to lose sight of why you’re in college. Your primary goal is to get an education, so keep that at the forefront. The college environment provides valuable opportunities for learning and growth, which can be crucial for your future. Make sure to stay on top of your academic responsibilities. There will be times when things don’t go as planned with your business, so it’s essential to find a balance. If you feel yourself falling behind, take a break, regroup, and then get back on track. Remember, being self-employed gives you flexibility, and this venture could even turn into a full-time job after graduation. Entrepreneurship allows you to pursue your passions and unleash your creativity, whether through product development or services. So have fun and chase that passion!