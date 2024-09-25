The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

It’s the sixth week of school at Clark Atlanta University and you know what that means! That’s right, midterms are approaching. I would like to provide you all with some key elements to prepare, reduce stress, and keep your mind stimulated. This time requires a lot of effort and less slack. I have 3 resources to help you matriculate through the struggles of midterms and cultivate a successful testing experience. First, let’s talk about the issues students face when it comes to testing.

The Issue

Midterm exams in college can make students feel stressed and anxious. When students know they have to meet a certain grade percentage to pass, they might stay up late studying and skip hanging out with friends or taking care of themselves. They might worry a lot about not passing or passing with a lower score than expected. This can make them feel even worse and frustrated. This stress can make it hard for students to do well in school and feel good overall but using resources will contribute to a smoother preparation.



Midterms vs. Mental Health

Going to counseling does not mean something is wrong with you. Counseling is located on the third floor of the Trevor Arnett building. Counseling is a safe space for you to be free and open up to your counselor about whatever concerns you. Discussing these challenges can help you develop coping mechanisms. Although counseling is a form of therapy, it can be used for various reasons. Whether your reason for visiting is personally related or academic-related, it helps tremendously when you have a listening ear. Counselors can guide you and give you feedback to help you navigate your everyday life.



Get Fit and Don’t Quit

Another resource is Panther Fit. Panther Fit is the university’s fitness gym located in the student center. Exercising can reduce your stress levels. Exercising and staying fit comes with discipline, motivation, and consistency. If you are consistent, your results will be flawless. Although working out can be hard, it’s all about being able to complete the workout and not give up. When you stay consistent you will see improving results for your mental and physical health. The real question is when will you make time to? Knowing when to balance school and outside activities like the gym can become critical so always plan a session ahead of time even if it’s for 30 minutes.

Ready Set Read

Lastly, a resource students should use is the Library. The library is essential for all things academics! It is a quieter place that can help you find books to help further your education. The library provides many resources within the facility. You can utilize computers, printers, study rooms, and books. It is a quiet place for studying, getting homework done, or simply doing some research. The library is also open 24 hours during the midterm week for you to take full advantage of.

Utilizing these three resources, can significantly improve your stress levels. Don’t forget to take the time out of your day to relax as it is essential for your mental health. Your energy is key. Don’t overwhelm yourself or burn yourself out before you take the test. You want to have a healthy balance of your academics and your well-being. Her campus wants you to be comfortable and confident!