Two people holding hands in heart shape during sunset
The Five Love Languages Explained: How to Show Love in Every Way

Genneil Brown
In the 1992 book, ‘The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate’, author and marriage counselor Gary Chapman introduced five unique ways people view and express love. These include: Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, and Physical Touch. To help improve the relationships in your life: here’s a breakdown of each love language and how to express them.

love language #1: WORDS OF AFFIRMATION

\
Definition: This love language is centralized around verbal or written expressions of love such as encouragement, compliments, and affirmative statements. People with this love language feel most loved when they receive thoughtful, positive words.

Ways to Show It:

  • Writing love notes
  • Saying “I Love You”
  • Giving sincere compliments

love language #2: QUALITY TIME

pexels keira burton 6146958?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Definition: This love language is expressed through allocated shared time with all parties being focused and present in the moment. People with this love language feel most loved during shared activities, conversations, and one-on-one moments.

Ways to Show It:

  • Attending events together
  • Facetime dates
  • Going on walks

LOVE LANGUAGE #3: ACTS OF SERVICE

Ivan cooking?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Definition: This love language is about doing thoughtful deeds to ease a burden in hopes of making that special someone’s life easier. People with this love language feel most loved when others show how much they care through helpful actions.

Ways to Show It:

  • Making breakfast in bed
  • Pumping gasoline in a loved one’s car
  • Doing a hated chore

LOVE LANGUAGE #4: RECEIVING GIFTS

Black family opening presents on Christmas
Definition: This love language is about giving meaningful and symbolic presents to show thoughtfulness. People with this love language feel most loved when they receive sentimental and detail orienated gifts that truly represents them.

Ways to Show It:

  • Bringing back a souvenir from a trip
  • Making a customized gift
  • Surprising them with their favorite item

LOVE LANGUAGE #5: PHYSICAL TOUCH

couple embracing outdoors
Definition: This love language is all about intimate and affectionate contact. People with this love language feel most loved when they receive physical touch from a loved one.

Ways to Show It:

  • Hugging
  • Kissing
  • Cuddling

FINAL WORDS

Your love language is way more important than one might think it is. So, whether it’s buying gifts or holding hands, love languages serve as a huge positive as they help with communicating effectively. Thus, implementing them will help with achieving your final goal of bettering your relationship with friends, family, or a romantic partner.

