How to Plan the Perfect Valentine’s Day Staycation (For Singles & Couples)

Valentine’s Day is all about love—whether that’s self-love or spending quality time with a partner. But you don’t have to book an expensive getaway to make the day special. A staycation is the perfect way to indulge in a little romance or relaxation without leaving town. Whether you’re celebrating solo or with a significant other, here’s how to plan the ultimate Valentine’s Day staycation.

For Singles: A Self-Love Staycation

Who says Valentine’s Day is only for couples? Treat yourself like the main character with a staycation dedicated to relaxation, fun, and self-care.

Choose Your Staycation Spot

Book a luxury hotel or a cute boutique Airbnb for a change of scenery.

Prefer to stay home? Transform your space into a cozy retreat with candles, soft blankets, and fresh flowers.

Indulge in a Spa-Like Experience

Run a hot bath with essential oils, bath bombs, and rose petals.

Do a full skincare routine, including a face mask and a body scrub.

Give yourself a DIY mani-pedi with your favorite nail polish.

Treat Yourself to a Fancy Meal

Order from a high-end restaurant you’ve been wanting to try.

Try a fun cooking challenge and make yourself a gourmet meal.

Set the mood with candles, music, and a beautifully plated dish.

Plan a Cozy Night In

Have a movie marathon with your favorite romantic comedies or feel-good films.

Create a vision board for your dream life while sipping wine or a fancy mocktail.

Curl up with a good book or journal about your goals and aspirations.

Spoil Yourself with a Gift

Buy yourself flowers, chocolates, or a luxurious gift.

Treat yourself to a new outfit, perfume, or something you’ve had your eye on.

Write yourself a love letter, listing all the things you appreciate about yourself.

For Couples: A Romantic Staycation

A staycation is a great way to escape the routine and create lasting memories without the stress of travel.

Pick the Perfect Location

Stay at a romantic hotel with spa services and room service.

Rent a cozy Airbnb with a hot tub or scenic views.

Transform your home into a romantic retreat with candles, fairy lights, and soft music.

Plan a Romantic Itinerary

Morning: Start with breakfast in bed or a surprise coffee date.

Start with breakfast in bed or a surprise coffee date. Afternoon: Have a picnic in the living room, explore a local attraction, or visit a spa.

Have a picnic in the living room, explore a local attraction, or visit a spa. Evening: Cook dinner together, order takeout from a fancy restaurant, or do a wine and paint night.

Set the Mood

Decorate the space with rose petals, candles, and dim lighting.

Create a romantic playlist with songs that mean something to you.

Dress up—even if you’re staying in—to make the night feel extra special.

Enjoy a Fun Activity Together

Have a movie night featuring your favorite romantic films.

Play a couples’ game to spark meaningful conversations.

Write love letters to each other and exchange them.

Try a new experience together. Take a virtual cooking class, dance in your living room, or do a DIY wine tasting.

End the Night with Relaxation

Run a bubble bath for two with champagne and soft music.

Give each other massages with scented oils.

Cuddle up and stargaze on the balcony or rooftop.

Whether you’re celebrating solo or with a partner, a staycation is the perfect way to make Valentine’s Day feel special without traveling far. It’s all about creating an experience that feels luxurious, indulgent, and memorable—right from the comfort of your own city or home.