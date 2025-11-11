The Art of Staying Calm: A Guide to Stress-Free Living

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester comes to an end, your stress levels can be at an all-time high. Tests, assignments, and projects happening all at once at the end of the semester can be challenging, but you have to remember to finish strong and keep going. The finish line is near, so here are my tips on dealing with stress so you can finish the semester off right.

Take mental breaks

Working on assignments for long periods of time can be tiring and make you feel like your mind is running in a circle. Taking a step back from your work and taking a mental break can help you reset. For my mental breaks, I enjoy listening to music and taking small walks. Doing this helps me fully reset so I can go back and complete my work. I also like to block my study sessions. When I study, I’ll study for 40 minutes to an hour at a time and take 10-minute breaks in between so I do not burn out. Next time you are having a study session, try blocking out your time to take breaks so you can give your mind time to evaluate the information you just took in.

Time Management

When managing your time, be sure to dedicate certain parts of your day to studying and completing homework. You do not need to study all day, but instead have half your day dedicated to studying and have the other half to yourself to relax. Completing your work early will give you more time to yourself so you don’t have to stress about deadlines. Usually, when I get assigned work that can get done in less than thirty minutes, I’ll do it right then and there instead of procrastinating until the last minute.

Procrastination

Procrastination hurts you the more you do it. Pushing things to the side until the last minute can cause stress. Even though pushing your work to the side may seem harmless, the more work that stacks up over the week, the more stress you are piling on yourself. Do not bury yourself in work that was due a month ago. Instead, get ahead and try to complete it right away if you tend to push things off to the side. Make a to-do list with assignments that still need to be completed so you do not forget to do them.

At the end of the day, your mental health comes first. Do not over-stress about assignments and tests; the more you stress, the less likely you are to complete your tasks. These small obstacles should be the least of your worries. As the semester comes to an end, use these tips to keep you motivated and calm. I feel stressed most days, but I always try to remember my goals and why I chose to continue my education. Those drive me every day to keep going and not to give up on myself. Finish strong!