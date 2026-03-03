Surviving Midterms: The CAU Girl’s Guide to Staying Sane and Successful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season at Clark Atlanta University hits differently. One week you’re vibing on the promenade, and the next you’re juggling study guides, essays, group projects, and three exams in the same 48 hours. The pressure is real. But instead of just “getting through it,” let’s talk about how to survive midterms in a way that protects your GPA and your peace.

1. Romanticize Your Study Routine

First things first: stop dreading it. Shift your mindset. Play calming music in your dorm, put on a focus playlist, and make studying feel intentional. Head to the library, claim your favorite spot, and turn it into your productivity headquarters.

The key is planning ahead. Don’t wait until the night before. Break your material into sections and assign each topic to a specific day. Studying in smaller chunks reduces stress and helps you retain information better. A two-hour focused session beats a six-hour distracted one every time.

2. Protect Your Sleep Like It’s Sacred

We’ve all been tempted to pull an all-nighter. But here’s the truth: exhaustion does not equal productivity. Sleep is when your brain processes and stores what you’ve learned. Without it, you’re rereading the same page five times and still not understanding it.

Aim for at least 6–8 hours, especially the night before an exam. Set a cut-off time for studying. Trust that what you’ve prepared is enough. Your mind works better when it’s rested.

3. Don’t Isolate Yourself

Midterms can feel lonely, especially when everyone disappears into their own academic bubble. But you don’t have to go through it alone. Form a small study group with classmates. Sometimes explaining a concept to someone else helps it click for you too.

And if you’re overwhelmed, talk about it. Call home. Text your best friend. Walk across campus with a friend to clear your head. A 20-minute break can reset your entire mood.

4. Fuel Your Body, Not Just Your Anxiety

It’s easy to survive off snacks and caffeine during midterms, but your body needs real fuel. Eat balanced meals. Drink water. Keep fruit or protein bars nearby for quick energy. When you take care of your body, your brain performs better.

Movement helps too. A quick walk around campus or a short workout releases stress and boosts focus. You don’t have to do a full gym session, just move.

5. Remember Your “Why”

When stress builds up, it’s easy to forget why you’re here. Whether your goal is law school, medical school, entrepreneurship, or simply making your family proud, midterms are just one step in a much bigger journey.

At an HBCU, excellence isn’t new, it’s tradition. You are surrounded by legacy, resilience, and greatness. Let that motivate you. Let that remind you that you are capable.

Midterms are temporary. The lessons you’re learning, discipline, time management, perseverance, will follow you far beyond this semester. So, take a deep breath. Organize your planner. Say a prayer or affirmation if you need to. And walk into every exam room knowing you prepared with intention.

You’ve survived harder weeks than this. You’ll survive midterms too, and you’ll come out stronger on the other side.