Skincare Mistakes You’re Probably Making (And How to Fix Them!)

As a biology major seeking a career in the dermatology field while also being a skin care freak that loves to experiment here are some gems, I learned that I would love to share with you. The goal has always been healthy, flawless skin and some of us mastered it, and others are… well still working on it. Through this journey we go through our dos and don’ts, here’s the don’ts

Over washing your face!

As washing your face is very important, how much you do it plays a role. Did you know we have natural oils that protect and moisturize our skin. When you wash your face too frequently or too harshly you may strip away these protective oils. Leaving your skin dry and dull which we don’t want whatsoever. You want to opt for a gentle, hydrating foaming cleaner that pairs with your skin type (oily, normal, and dry). Fun fact did you know that the foam or bubbles in “foaming cleansers” specifically lift dirt and oil from your pores essentially unclogging your pores which prevent future breakouts. Which that being said cleanse twice a day, morning and night.

Skipping Sunscreen

The cold temperatures rise, and the sun comes out of hiding. I know we all want the gorgeous tan, but we must stay protected from the harsh UV rays of the sun. These UV rays can cause early aging, discoloration, and skin cancer. Not a lot of people know how important wearing SPF is especially in your early years. You’ll be thanking yourself in the future for wearing your sunscreen daily.

Using too many products

Using too many products can go so many ways, but I am going to target two. After your Ulta or Sephora run I am aware of the excitement of your new skin – care routine. However, putting too much products on your face will most likely lead to clogged pores. Less is more! Keep in mind that the simpler your routine the healthier your skin will be. Look for “noncomedogenic” this refers to products that are less likely to clog your pores.

Be aware of active ingredients, such as retinol, vitamin C, and BHAs etc. These chemicals are not for daily use, which is a common mistake for most. Using these chemicals can damage your skin barrier and cause even more breakouts. While these chemicals could cause a beautiful transformation for your skin you have to use them moderately.

Not Changing Pillowcases Often Enough

A newfound tip that I recently learned is that changing your pillowcase does wonders for your skin. Investing in a microfiber pillowcase prevents your pillow from collecting dust, oil, and bacteria which can cause breakouts. An alternative would be washing your pillowcase twice a week to ensure a clean space for your skin.

We are all beautiful and our skin no matter how bad the breakout does not determine our beauty. I hope that these tips brought you more knowledge and taught you more about your skin.