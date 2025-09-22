Signs of a Genuine Friendship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life can get messy, especially as a young adult trying to navigate the world. Having a friend by your side to relate to, share stories with, and support one another is essential in a genuine friendship. Be the friend that listens, encourages, and offers help during tough times—you never know how much of an impact you can make just by being there.

Honest and transparent advice from a friend is unmatched. True friends won’t just tell you what you want to hear; they’ll tell you what you need to hear, even when it’s hard.

True friends also celebrate your success. They don’t steal the spotlight but instead make sure all the attention is on you and your achievements, without jealousy or competition.

One of the biggest components of friendship is respect. True friends respect boundaries, feelings, and decisions. Even when you don’t see eye to eye, respect remains at the core of the relationship.

Red Flags of a Fake Friend

If you have someone who only shows up when it benefits them, they are not your friend. For instance, maybe you have a “friend” who only reaches out when they need a favor. You may live in the same hall, share classes, and see each other at events, but outside of that, they never acknowledge you.

Another red flag is jealousy overshadowing support. Fake friends make you feel guilty about your accomplishments or try to outshine you to keep the focus on themselves.

“Friends” who talk behind your back or share your private business don’t deserve your trust. A real friend respects what you share in confidence.

Lastly, pay attention to how they act in front of others. If their attitude shifts, or they go out of their way to embarrass or ignore you in public, they are not a true friend. You don’t need to stick around and tolerate that behavior.

Advice & Tips for Building Genuine Friendships

Trust your gut. If something feels off about someone’s behavior, don’t ignore it. That instinct is often pointing to something real that will surface later.

Prioritize quality over quantity. A small circle of true friends is far better than a large group of people who don’t genuinely care.

Set boundaries and communicate openly. Don’t bottle up your feelings—be honest so your friends understand where you’re coming from. Healthy boundaries build stronger, lasting friendships.

Finally, choose people who uplift you. Friendships should be safe spaces where you feel seen, valued, and supported. If you haven’t found your people yet, don’t worry—you will. The right friends won’t make you question your worth; they’ll remind you of it every chance they get.