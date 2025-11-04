SIGNS IT’S TIME TO REEVALUATE WHO YOU SURROUND YOURSELF WITH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s super important to periodically evaluate the people you surround yourself with. As people, we try to avoid the signs in toxic people because we think they’re going to turn out the way we want them to. However, signs don’t show up for no reason.

THEY DON’T BENEFIT YOU IN ANYWAY

If you’re around someone who has no plans on benefitting your life in any way, shape, or form, then it’s time to cut them off. Having someone around who adds nothing to your life is someone who doesn’t deserve to be in it. Why would you want to be surrounded by someone who doesn’t do anything for you yet takes up space in your circle?

NOT FEELING UPLIFTED WHEN AROUND THEM

Being around people that make you feel uplifted and good is super important. Being around people that drain you and don’t uplift you will affect you in the long run. If you constantly feel like you’re belittled when being around them, it’s a huge sign to cut them off.

THEY’RE HIGH-MAINTENANCE FRIENDS

Now, you may ask yourself what is a high-maintenance friend. A high-maintenance friend is a “friend” who feels entitled to have their way and their needs consistently met without thinking about anyone else’s. Having high-maintenance friends can be stressful because they don’t understand that a friendship doesn’t consist of just themselves but other people.

THEY DON’T RESPECT YOUR BOUNDARIES

Setting your boundaries with your friends matters. Many people try to take advantage of their friends, especially if they know their friend is an overly nice person. Mentioning to people that you have boundaries and you don’t want them to step on those boundaries you set is perfectly okay. Many friends who don’t respect boundaries will try to guilt-trip you into thinking “you’re the problem” when it’s totally them and the fact they’re stepping over your boundaries.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I know it’s hard to cut people off because you don’t want to come across as mean or rude. However, you have to put yourself first. If the people you surround yourself with aren’t even putting you first, why even consider their feelings if they never think about yours? Just know at the end of the day, you really are your own prize, and no one should make you feel like you’re not.