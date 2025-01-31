Self-Love & Solo Vibes: How to Enjoy Valentines Day Single

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

With the arrival of February, I see so many young ladies and men whining yes WHINING about how another year has gone by without them having a proper valentine! How they go as far as hiding away or deleting socials in hopes of avoiding the constant reminder that they have yet to find love.

And I am here to debunk that false narrative! Love is all around you and today’s article is going to be 5 ways to make your valentines a way to remember BY YOURSELF. Valentine’s day is a day of love and no where was it written that it’s supposed to be only spent with a significant other.

SPREAD LOVE

Valentines Day is a day where you spread love and kindness to all! It’s important to remember that you are not the only one single on valentines! This thought immediately makes you feel a thousand times better. Next, think of ways to spread kindness to those around you as this day can be quite disheartening for some as well.

Start small like complimenting on goers as they pass by. Pick a number and have that be the limit of how many compliments you give to people around you.

Bake some sweets for your roommates or neighbors! EVERYONE loves a sweet treat

Pass out roses to the women and men around your campus or environment as a sweet, sentimental way to spread kindness.

Leave notes of encouragement or simple words of affirmation

Small acts of kindness are enough to make you feel fulfilled by the happiness you’ve brought to others.

Spending time with loved ones

Plan a day with your girls or guys! Head to the dollar tree and grab some cute pink and red decorations and some delicious finger food and gather for some games and fill the room with laughter!

If no one is going to be there for you it’s your friends. Show how much you love them by spending love days with them.

Your girls’ busy valentines? No worries! Spend time with family. It’s nothing like spending valentines with the fam!

Self-love self-pamper day

Alongside doing things solo. a self-pamper day. Book a spa day or have one at home.

What better way to show you love yourself than to keep up with yourself. This could be in any form. Getting a fresh manicure, heading to the salon for a new dew, soaking in a warm bath listening to your favorite tunes and I assure you after a day like this your day could never feel unfulfilled.

Closing off takes in the love around you and realizes life is what you make it and it’s up to you to find happiness. Instead of watching others around you experience it.