Romanticizing Your Life in College: Finding Joy in the Little Things

College may be a lot. Between assignments, internships, and attempting to maintain some type of social life, it’s easy to just carry on through the movements. But what if, rather of seeing each day as a to-do list, you found methods to make the small things feel special? Romanticizing your life is making daily situations feel a bit more magical and worth while. Not ignoring reality, but embracing the little pleasures along the way. Here are some simple steps to make your everyday routine more enjoyable and rewarding!

1. Start Your Day with Something You Love

Mornings might be challenging, but they do not have to be! Whether it’s whisking your favorite matcha or pouring a cup of coffee, listening to a classic feel-good tune, or journaling for a few minutes, maintaining a morning ritual can set an upbeat vibe for the rest of your day. Instead of getting out of bed and racing to class, try to slow down and enjoy your morning.

2. Romanticize Your Walks Around Campus

Tired of the long and boring walk to class? Make it an experience! Put on upbeat music, take a scenic route, or even admire the small wonders around you. Even the way the sun strikes your campus buildings, how beautiful you look or even the adorable campus cats you pass by. On your walk you can even practice a grounding exercise to remind you of the simple things in life.

3. Wear What Makes You Feel Good

You know how you feel when you put on an outfit and it looks good right? Even if it’s just for class, wearing stylishly might improve your overall mood. Whether you enjoy putting together trendy sets or want the ultimate comfy vibes, wear whatever makes you feel your best. Take pictures too, whether it’s a mirror selfie or an ootd, capture those days!

4. Make Studying Less Miserable

Studying has no reason to be stressful. To make the trip more delightful, visit a cute café, put a candle in your bedroom, or use some stylish office supplies. Playing soft jazz, R&B, or lo-fi beats in the background might help set the tone and get you in the right head space. Instead of dreading doing homework, try making it something you enjoy. (Alright, maybe not want, but at least embrace.)

5. Make Your Meals Feel Special

Even if you’re restricted to the cafe or facing a shortage of food, you can still make your meals unique. Sit by a window, experiment with new food combinations, or eat with someone else instead of looking through your phone. Try to guess the different seasonings or flavors you taste in your meal. If you’re cooking for yourself, arrange your food attractively, add some garnish, and pretend you’re on a cooking show. Why not? Maybe follow a new recipe or put your own twist on certain foods!

6. Capture the Cute Little Moments

Take images of things that make you excited like your morning coffee. Take a picture of the beautiful sunset or a hilarious note from your friend. These small photos remind you that there is joy in the same daily tasks. Even just to have them in your camera roll you can reminisce on those chill or fun days you might have forgotten about. Also, reflecting on them later will make you value your college experience even more and wishing life could be as simple as this again.

7. End Your Day on a Good Note

Instead of doom scrolling on social media before bed (we’ve all been there), establish a nighttime ritual that truly helps you decompress. Take a warm shower, read a chapter of a book, or write about your day in your journal. Meditation is also a good way to unplug from the hectic world and refocus your mind. Play some peaceful tunes, like white or rain noises and make your nights as relaxing as possible. Your future self will appreciate you for the extra restful sleep.

Why It’s Worth It?

College isn’t only about grades and successes; it’s about the experiences, friendships, and the moments that make college meaningful. Romanticizing your life is not about avoiding anxiety or imagining everything is okay. It just means enjoying and recognizing the small things that make you satisfied. When you change your perspective and see beauty in the everyday, college becomes much more incredible. Realizing that life is in your hands and being able to be away from a place you once knew and succeeding, is a reward in itself. At the end of the day, it’s not just about the significant achievements; it’s about the small victories that make the trip exceptional.