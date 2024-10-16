Retail Child Labor: What’s Going On Behind The Seams

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Child labor has been around for decades. Children from the ages of five and up have been involved in workshops. The ultimate question is how does this type of labor affect the fashion industry? Kids are being forced with tasks that include sewing, dyeing , and packing. Kids aren’t getting the proper education or pay. This is all due to the high demand in fast fashion from consumers. It is mindful to take a look into the labor behind the cost so that children’s rights aren’t being taken away from them. Let’s take a look into some of our favorite brands that are still using child labor in 2024.

Gap

Gap is a retail company that started in the late 1960s. Although gap does not directly advocate for child labor, they are still well known for similar practices. In 2007, child labor was allegedly reported. Indian children around the age of 10 were found making clothes. Children were working up to 16 hours a day. It wasn’t until a statement was released by the North America Gap president stating that “child labor was strictly prohibited and nonnegotiable”.



H&M

H&M is a fast fashion company that was founded in 1947. A child labor incident was reported back in 2016. A 14-year-old girl stated that the company employed anyone who wanted to work and worked 12 hours a day. As the investigation went on, child labor was then traced back to 2013 from two different factories. As a result, H&M now has a zero tolerance policy.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is a lingerie company that was founded in 1977. Unfortunately this company is another one added to the child labor list. Not only has Victoria’s Secret physically demanded labor, but their child labor has brought upon mental abuse. In 2011, Cotton was purchased from farms that children would pick from. This became mentally challenging for children due to the lack of psychological development. In response to this incident, Victoria’s Secret has become a huge advocate for eliminating abuse on children from labor and become transparent in their supply chain.

Zara

Last but not least, the company we all love and adore is not off the hook. Zara was founded in 1975 in Spain. Child labor within this company has been described as “slave”-like”. In 2011, a 14 year old child was found working 16-19 hours in a factory making garments. Since then, Zara has a policy of zero tolerance for child labor and the minimum age requirement is 16 years old.

Although some adjustments have been made, child labor is an ongoing issue that needs everyone’s attention. Many clothing companies still practice child labor in many ways. Making children work in an environment not tailored to their level of skill has caused school disruptions and childhood development. To help this ongoing issue, it is imperative that the fashion industry makes sure everyone is fairly paid, working the same amount of time, and working in a positive environment. If consumers adapt to this idea, the industry is bound to build a better environment for everyone moving forward.