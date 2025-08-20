Remembering Who You Are in a World of Adversity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be hectic, it comes with various experiences, challenges, and opportunities. But it is important to understand the importance of not losing yourself in a world of the unforeseen.

Coming into any new place, adjusting is always on the line. Sometimes it comes naturally, while other times it can be tough. But what happens when we find ourselves adjusted but lost? When I say lost, there can be a variety of impressions. Sometimes we can be lost in the party life or maybe lost in our schoolwork. But what about being lost in yourself?

At most colleges, there are numerous clubs, organizations, Greek life, and friend groups. Many around you may seem like they have already gotten themselves acclimated, or maybe even seem like they are popular and know everyone at school. For some, this can be discouraging. You may find yourself comparing your journey to theirs, with questions in your head arising, wondering, “How come them and not me?” But this is what can lead to disconnection from oneself.

The Pressure to Fit In

Comparison is sometimes the very thing that knocks us off our feet in college. You may find yourself wanting to buy all of the newest shoes and clothes because you see everyone else doing it, which can, in turn, lead to becoming financially unstable. It’s important to understand that when you base your journey off others, you can lose who you truly are and even be blinded to your own growth.

An alternative solution to this is changing your outlook and practicing a positive mindset. Start by asking yourself: What makes me happy? How can I be content? Find what works for your fulfillment, not the fulfillment of others.

Your motivation doesn’t have to come from organizations or joining multiple clubs. Maybe it’s alone time, focusing on your personal goals, or just joining one group that meets the same standards and beliefs you have. Regardless, it’s your college journey, and it doesn’t belong to anyone else.

Balance

There are various ways students lose themselves in college, another being overloading your plate. This can come from different places, but it’s important to have balance. Many college students struggle with juggling their academics, or maybe they’ve just gotten too caught up in the social scene. Either way, both are unhealthy.

Balance is key. If you find yourself lost in Canvas, trying to navigate those 8 a.m. classes, or even just confused about what your professor is teaching as a whole, it’s okay to take a moment of rest. Breaks are imperative and should not be disregarded. Find what helps you calm down, go on a walk, hang out with friends, or enjoy campus life.

It’s also key to understand that if you’re going out too much and your grades are slipping, you should find the time to reflect and ask yourself what you are actually here for. Sometimes it’s worth taking a step back to recuperate. Everyone’s balance doesn’t look the same, but it’s powerful when you’re honest with yourself.

Most importantly, remember that it’s okay to not have everything figured out right away. College is about growth, discovery, and sometimes making mistakes. The moments when you feel uncertain are often the ones that shape you the most.

Give yourself grace in the process. You don’t need to compare your timeline to anyone else’s. Trust that your journey, your friends, your experiences, your successes, and even your challenges will unfold at the right pace.

Final Thoughts

College can feel overwhelming, and it’s easy to get caught up in the noise of academics, social life, and outside expectations. But staying true to yourself is one of the most important lessons you can learn during these years.

So, whether you’re joining every organization, focusing on your studies, or taking time to figure things out, remember this: you are not behind, you are not alone, and you don’t need to change yourself to fit in. Your college experience is uniquely yours, and the best thing you can do is embrace it while staying grounded in who you are.