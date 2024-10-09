Real Talk: A Safe Space for Black Women to Vent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

REal Talk let’s get down to Business

Hey y’all it’s your girl Soki from Her Campus! Today, I’m bringing together my queens for a real talk about what’s happening around us…a safe space to vent and share. I want to drop some girl to girl advice, especially for my sisters navigating their 20s. The other day, I was scrolling through Twitter and came across some powerful “girl to girl” threads that sparked something in me. So right now, I want you to kick back, pour yourself a glass of wine, and find a cozy spot at home because I’ve got some important words to share with you. Let’s get down to business!

Let’s kick this off early by checking in…how are you really feeling right now? If you’re thinking, “Nah, girl, I ain’t doing my best,” I need you to take a deep breath and say it with me: “It’s okay not to be okay.” Now you might be wondering, “Soki, why I gotta say that?” Because, sis, it’s the truth! Life ain’t always sunshine and rainbows, and it’s perfectly fine to not be at the milestones you pictured. We gotta remember that patience is key, and it’s alright to take your time.

As Black women, we often feel this pressure to be perfect and on top of everything, but that’s unrealistic. We don’t have to hustle 24/7. Let’s celebrate those small wins…those little victories matter too. They build up to something bigger. So let’s give ourselves permission to just breathe and be real about where we are. You got this, and I’m right here with you.

You know, I feel like one thing we as Black women often struggle with is really putting ourselves at the top of our own priority list. It’s like we’re always out here carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders, trying to be everything for everyone else. But let me tell you, the moment we decide we ain’t gonna be superwoman anymore and take off that cape, folks start throwing shade our way. They would be like, “Why aren’t Black women putting their bodies on the frontline?” And honestly, I’m over that question. Why should we have to? Why can’t we just take care of ourselves and get the same kind of love and treatment we give to everybody else?

So, listen up babygirl. It’s time to flip the script. Be selfish! Put yourself first, no matter what. You deserve to take care of your own needs and wants before anyone else’s. Don’t let nobody guilt trip you into thinking you gotta always be there for everyone else. We gotta prioritize our own well being and happiness because, at the end of the day, if we ain’t good, how can we help anybody else? So go ahead, live for you and do what makes your heart sing!

I’m all about prioritizing ourselves before we even think about anyone else. You know, as myself and many others are navigating through our twenties, it’s that time when a lot of us start thinking real hard about relationships and finding that “perfect” partner. Ain’t nothing wrong with that, but let me tell you, when we step into these relationships, we gotta set some serious boundaries, ladies.

We need to communicate what we like and what we don’t like right from the jump. Don’t you dare change who you are for nobody. It’s so important to stay true to yourself, no matter what. When you find yourself a significant other, that person is meant to uplift you, to build you up, not to strip away your integrity or make you feel less than.

Honestly, it breaks my heart to see so many of us losing ourselves in these relationships, bending and breaking to fit someone else’s mold. I can’t stand it! We deserve to be loved for who we are, flaws and all, and to have partners who recognize and celebrate that. We gotta remind ourselves that our authenticity is our power, and if someone can’t handle that, then they ain’t the one for us. We should be focusing on growing together, not losing pieces of ourselves in the process. So let’s keep it real and hold on tight to our identities as we navigate this wild journey of love and life.

Before I bounce, I just wanna say one last thing. Y’all have fun, okay? I can’t stress that enough! We’re young, we got this beautiful life ahead of us, so why not get out there and explore? I’m talking about that country you’ve always dreamed of visiting. You know, the one on your bucket list that you keep pushing to the side? Go ahead and book that trip, sis!

And let me tell you, take that girls trip…you know how much we need that bonding time! Or even better, how about a solo trip? Just you, yourself, and all that freedom. Stop holding back and neglecting your own needs, because you deserve every bit of joy and adventure that life has to offer.

Black women, listen up…we are worthy of the best, and don’t you ever forget it. I’m sending all my love to the Black woman reading this right now. I see you, I feel you, and I want you to remember to take care of yourself, queen. You deserve to live your life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment. So go on and shine, because you’re worth it!