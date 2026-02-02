Ranking Excuses For Missing Class, From Totally Valid to Absolutely Unhinged!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, y’all, we have all used some type of excuse to get out of going to class. Rather, it is absolutely believable to get us out of our super early before 10ams or just plain and silly to get us from going to our draining after 12pm. Here is a full rank of excuses we’ve all used to miss class:

1. “I’m Sick”

Everyone knows they’ve finessed “I’m sick” before. With this being the more “safe option” it usually is believable yet understandable.

2. The infamous “Family Emergency”

One used by teachers, learned by students. Come on, at some point in our college life we have all used the excuse “I had a family emergency.” This always wins because teachers in their daily lives have family emergencies as well and they get it.

3. Campus Event or “Meeting”

You know, this is good too but now you’re getting looked sideways. Yes these obligations are important but at the same time you know when you have class so it’s just like did you really have to do something else on campus or was that something.

4. The “Self Care Day”

We firmly believe self care days are needed and necessary however we know at the same time this excuse is severely overused by literally all of us! This excuse tends to be used more in the middle towards the end of the semester because we begin to lose our actual motivation sometimes to go to class.

5. Last But Not Least “My Alarm Didn’t Go Off”

Come on guys please… This is by far the most ridiculous and overly used excuse by all. We cannot blame our alarm not going off as the reason we missed class. Saying this to your professor is by far the most epic fail and we have to do better y’all!

Conclusion

Y’all… Life Happens! However please make sure you stay consistent with going to your classes because it will come back to you. At some point you’re going to have to stop the excuses and go to class. I know ot’s hard but you have to push through. YOU GOT THIS!