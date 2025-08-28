Prioritizing Mental Health in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I have experienced firsthand the myriads of challenges that come with juggling academics, social life, and personal obligations. The pressure to excel in coursework, participate in extracurricular activities, and maintain a vibrant social life can be overwhelming. Amid this whirlwind, prioritizing mental health has become an essential aspect of my college experience. Understanding that mental well-being is crucial for academic success and personal growth has transformed the way I approach my education.

In the crowded halls of campus life, it’s easy to overlook the importance of mental health. Students often equate their worth with their academic performance, leading to a toxic mindset where failure feels catastrophic. I, too, have felt the weight of expectations, whether self-imposed or from peers and professors. The relentless cycle of assignments, exams, and societal pressures can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression. However, I have learned that prioritizing mental health is not just a personal benefit but a collective necessity for the student body. One of the most effective ways I’ve prioritized my mental health is by establishing a routine that includes time for self-care. This routine incorporates exercise, a healthy diet, and sufficient sleep, which help to maintain balance amid academic demands. Regular physical activity, such as jogging or attending yoga classes, has been a game-changer for me, providing an outlet for stress while boosting my mood. Additionally, ensuring that I get enough sleep has proven invaluable; late-night cramming sessions might seem productive, but they often lead to poorer performance and heightened anxiety.

Original photo by Katie Leis and Nadiyah Timmons

I recognize the importance of social connections. College can be isolating, but building a support network has played a crucial role in my mental health. Engaging with friends, whether through study groups or casual hangouts, fosters a sense of belonging. This camaraderie allows us to share our struggles and remind one another that we are not alone in this journey. Creating an environment where we openly discuss mental health challenges can destigmatize these issues and encourage others to seek help when needed. Utilizing campus resources has also been pivotal. Most universities offer counseling services, wellness workshops, and programs promoting mental health awareness. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; rather, it’s a proactive step towards well-being. I have attended workshops that provided valuable tools for managing stress and anxiety, and these experiences have opened my eyes to the importance of mental health advocacy on campus.

Prioritizing mental health in college is about recognizing one’s limits and advocating for self-care. It means understanding that seeking help is a strength and that mental wellness is integral to academic success. By fostering a culture that values mental health, we can not only enhance our personal experiences but also contribute to a supportive and thriving educational community. As we navigate our college years, prioritizing our mental health can empower us to reach our full potential, both in and out of the classroom.