No need for a “Thing”

We all have interests or passions, some leading us to the great land of college, others just keeping us occupied in our free time. And we all know someone who has a “thing.” Maybe it’s the campus queen who lives for community service, a friend who can do your hair in every style imaginable, or that one classmate who writes songs with a legendary voice in the choir. Often, it seems like everyone has their own thing, their signature niche that makes them, them. But while we all know someone with a thing, not everyone has one. And not everyone needs one as urgently as it may seem.

Having a signature phrase or defining habit that makes someone instantly recognizable puts pressure on everyone, not just them. Especially students trying to figure themselves out. It’s unfortunate right when we really start living life we must pick a passion, master it, and make it our identity. It can feel like there’s a silent timer ticking in the background, pushing you to decide. It’s also not that ideal for the ones that don’t want to be recognizable. Pursuing one niche too aggressively can make it feel forced. And not pursuing one at all can feel like you’re wasting your own time.

The search for defining traits also invites comparison with open arms. It’s a clear trap that we still fall for. You start measuring yourself and your own growth and start to wonder why your own thing hasn’t emerged yet. That pressure can make you latch onto hobbies, clubs, or personas for all the wrong reasons because they look impressive or make you fit in. Social media only amplifies this, turning everyone else’s highlight reel into your measuring stick. But the results of that are you end up performing a version of yourself that doesn’t quite feel real. And the dreadful imposter syndrome shows up quietly, making you question whether you even belong at all.

There’s no clear answer to solving this wide social issue besides letting curiosity lead the way. Explore things because they’re interesting, fun, or just plain weird not because they’ll become a defining label or make you known on campus. Take a class that’s focused on creativity over traditional academics, try teaching yourself a new instrument, or spend an afternoon reading about something random. Join something simply because it sparks a small interest, even if you’re not amazing at it yet. Being known for just one niche isn’t necessary or even possible for widely expressive minds. Collecting little passions, shifting from one interest to the next, and allowing yourself to grow organically can be far more rewarding than forcing a single identity.

College, especially at an HBCU, highlights this vividly. Everywhere you look, it seems like people have their groups, their skills, their unmistakable talents and confidence. That can make the hunt for your own feel urgent. But forcing a defining niche rarely works. Sometimes life is better when you let your interests evolve naturally, without trying to pin yourself down, and when you embrace the freedom of not knowing yet.

So before rushing to find your “thing,” ask yourself who decided you needed one in the first place. Because not every interest has to become an identity and sometimes there’s no need for a “thing.”