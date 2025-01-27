The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Navigating Identity in College: A Black Woman’s Perspective at an HBCU

Starting college is one of life’s most transformative experiences. It’s a time to discover who you are, not just as a student but as a person. For Black women attending a historically Black college or university (HBCU), the journey to self-discovery is uniquely empowering yet layered with its challenges.

An HBCU isn’t just a school; it’s a community, a culture, and a space where Blackness is celebrated in all its forms. For many of us, it’s the first time we’ve been surrounded by people who look like us and share similar experiences. But even in this space of cultural affirmation, navigating your identity as a Black woman can feel complex.

Stepping Into the Spotlight

One of the first lessons you’ll learn in college is that everyone has a story—and every story deserves to be told. At an HBCU, you’re immersed in a sea of excellence, from classmates launching businesses to professors who’ve written the books you’re reading in class. It’s inspiring, but it can also be intimidating.

As a Black woman, the pressure to excel—to be everything for everyone—can weigh heavily. There’s an unspoken expectation to embody strength, grace, and ambition simultaneously. But here’s the truth: you can take up space without having all the answers. You’re allowed to try, fail, and learn. You’re allowed to be.

Owning Your Intersectionality

Being a Black woman means navigating dual identities that often overlap and conflict. At an HBCU, this intersectionality can feel amplified. On one hand, there’s the joy of sisterhood, where you’re surrounded by women who share your struggles and triumphs. On the other, there’s the challenge of defining yourself in a world constantly trying to tell you who you should be.

This is where self-reflection becomes crucial. Ask yourself: Who am I outside of my accomplishments? What do I value? College is the perfect time to explore these questions. You’ll find answers in the classroom through a thought-provoking lecture. Or you’ll find them during a late-night conversation with your roommate. Wherever you look, permit yourself to evolve.

Finding Your Tribe

If there’s one thing that will shape your college experience, it’s your community. At an HBCU, sisterhood isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a lifeline. Surround yourself with people who uplift and challenge you. Seek friendships that feel like safe spaces, but don’t be afraid to venture outside your comfort zone. The beauty of HBCU culture is its diversity within the Black experience.

Mentorship is another key to navigating identity. Finding someone who’s walked a similar path can provide invaluable guidance, whether a professor, an upper-level student, or even a campus staff member. They’ve been where you are and can offer perspectives you might not have considered.

Prioritizing Self-Care

As Black women, we’re often taught to be strong at all costs. But strength without rest is unsustainable. Prioritize your mental, emotional, and physical health. Take advantage of campus resources like counseling services or wellness programs. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Rest is revolutionary, and so is setting boundaries.

Writing Your Own Story

At its core, navigating identity in college is about reclaiming your narrative. It’s about understanding that your story is still being written and that you hold the pen. Some days will be more challenging than others, but every experience—good or bad—is a chapter in your journey.

You’re more than capable of navigating this path. Own your brilliance, celebrate your growth, and trust that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.