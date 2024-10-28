The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year I decided to go to One Music Fest. This is my first year going and I got a VIP ticket so I could feel the festival out and get a good view. Here is my personal review of the festival.

Day one

The first day of the festival, there was little to not line and the process for getting in was really short and the process to get in was really easy. Now inside the festival is what really matters. On the walk in, is where you could find the Sprite stage, the bars and a couple of food options. As you go deeper inside you’ll find the P&G stage and the food truck park. I will say, the food and drinks have very high price points so if you plan on coming one year in the future, be prepared to spend. Other than that, I had a good time walking around, playing different games and even getting free merchandise from brands such as Mielle and Febreze. There were also a lot of photo ops so you could capture the memories of the day. I did end up getting a little tired early so I wasn’t able to stay the full time, but that’s all on me for the lack of breaks I took and down time I had. Also, I did come pretty early so staying 11 hours wasn’t that realistic for me. Overall, the day one experience was fun and I had a good time.

Day two

On day two of One Music Fest, I came a little late so I could be fully prepared and well rested for the day. The lines were more packed at the time that I came but it was still a smooth process. Although I did most of the experiences the first day, I went around and visited everything I might’ve missed and went to the food truck park again. I was able to win myself a free drink and get other free merchandise from beauty brands. After I finished doing that, I went into the VIP section of the P&G stage and just relaxed there until the artists I wanted to see came out. Day two was more of a chill day for me and it was more packed than the first day because of the differences of the day to day lineups.

Overall

My overall experience at One Music Fest was fun. If I decide to come back another year I’ll wait to see the day to day line up and just get a one day ticket because the second day had more artists that I wanted to see while the first day only had about 1-2. The performances here were okay, I would rather see the artists at their own personal concerts rather than festivals so I could see a full performance and not sets that are cut short. My favorite performances were by Young Nudy, Gunna, Victoria Monet and Glorilla. They were able to engage the crowd and keep the energy levels high. The DJs were also good at keeping the energy levels high and had everyone hyped up for the performers. The festival was a nice experience though and I would recommend anyone to experience it at least once. If you decide to go, I really recommend the VIP or Platinum experiences because you get better views, access to cleaner restrooms, and lounging areas where you could rest.

My Advice

For details on how to prepare for One Music Fest, check out my other article with tips. Here are some extra tips to consider: