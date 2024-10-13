This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

With One Music Fest coming up soon, it could cause some excitement and gives people something to look forward to. However, like any large-scale event, preparation is key to ensuring you have an unforgettable time. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for One Music Fest and other similar festivals, so you can make the most of your experience.

Secure Your Tickets Early

One Music Fest is a highly anticipated event, and tickets tend to sell out fast, especially for VIP packages or weekend passes. To avoid disappointment, buy your tickets as soon as they go on sale. Many festivals also offer early-bird discounts, so keeping an eye on ticket release dates could save you money. Make sure you also understand the different ticket tiers. For One Music Fest, options may include general admission, VIP, or even exclusive packages that give you access to backstage areas or front-row viewing sections. Consider your budget and what kind of experience you’re looking for when purchasing.

Plan Your Accommodations

If you’re traveling from out of town, booking your accommodations early is essential. Atlanta is a popular tourist destination, especially during major events like One Music Fest, and hotels can fill up quickly. Consider staying in a hotel or Airbnb near the venue to minimize transportation hassles. If you’re attending with friends, booking a shared accommodation like an Airbnb can also help reduce costs. Just be sure to choose a location that’s convenient to the festival grounds, or close to public transportation options.

Check the Festival Lineup and Schedule

Before you attend, familiarize yourself with the festival lineup and schedule. One Music Fest often features a wide range of performances from different genres, including hip-hop, R&B, soul, and Afrobeats, with artists performing on multiple stages throughout the day. Checking the schedule in advance allows you to prioritize which performances you want to see and plan your day accordingly.

What to Wear: Comfortable and Stylish Festival Attire

Festivals like One Music Fest are not only about music but also about making a fashion statement. However, comfort is key. You’ll likely spend long hours on your feet, walking between stages, standing during performances, and dancing in crowds. Here’s what to consider:

Comfortable Footwear : Opt for sneakers or boots with good support. Avoid sandals or flip-flops, as they offer little protection in crowded areas and might not hold up on festival grounds, which can sometimes be uneven or muddy.

: Opt for sneakers or boots with good support. Avoid sandals or flip-flops, as they offer little protection in crowded areas and might not hold up on festival grounds, which can sometimes be uneven or muddy. Weather-Appropriate Clothing : Check the weather forecast before you leave and plan accordingly. If it’s going to be hot, lightweight, breathable fabrics are ideal. If rain is in the forecast, a waterproof jacket or poncho will keep you dry.

: Check the weather forecast before you leave and plan accordingly. If it’s going to be hot, lightweight, breathable fabrics are ideal. If rain is in the forecast, a waterproof jacket or poncho will keep you dry. Festival Accessories: Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are festival essentials, especially if you’re attending an outdoor event in the heat. A small, cross-body bag or fanny pack is perfect for carrying your phone, wallet, and other small essentials without getting in the way.

Festival outfits are also a fun way to express your personal style, so don’t be afraid to add a touch of creativity, whether that’s through bold colors, fun accessories, or thematic pieces that reflect the festival’s vibe.

Hydration and Snacks

Festivals can be physically demanding, so staying hydrated is crucial. Many festivals allow you to bring in empty refillable water bottles, which you can fill at designated water stations throughout the venue. It’s a great way to avoid paying for bottled water and ensures you stay hydrated throughout the day.

While food vendors will be present, bringing small snacks (if allowed by the festival’s policy) can also be helpful, especially if you’re trying to avoid long lines or high prices. Granola bars, trail mix, or other non-perishable snacks are good options.

Prepare for Festival Logistics

Getting to and from the festival can be tricky, especially in a busy city like Atlanta. Plan your transportation in advance, whether that means driving, using rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, or taking public transit. If you’re driving, find out about parking options and costs at or near the venue.

Many festivals offer shuttles from popular hotel areas or parking lots to the venue. Taking advantage of these options can make your experience much smoother, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the area or want to avoid the stress of parking near the festival site.

Bring Festival Essentials

Packing the right essentials will make a huge difference in your festival experience. Here’s a checklist of items to consider bringing:

Portable phone charger : You’ll likely be using your phone for taking pictures, posting on social media, and checking the festival app, so a portable charger is a must.

: You’ll likely be using your phone for taking pictures, posting on social media, and checking the festival app, so a portable charger is a must. Earplugs : If you’re sensitive to loud music or planning to be near the front of the stage, earplugs can protect your hearing without compromising your enjoyment of the performances.

: If you’re sensitive to loud music or planning to be near the front of the stage, earplugs can protect your hearing without compromising your enjoyment of the performances. Sunscreen and lip balm : Both are essentials for outdoor festivals, especially during sunny or windy weather.

: Both are essentials for outdoor festivals, especially during sunny or windy weather. Personal Identification : Make sure to carry your ID with you, especially if you plan to enter VIP sections or purchase alcoholic beverages. Keep it in a secure place, like a lanyard or your bag.

: Make sure to carry your ID with you, especially if you plan to enter VIP sections or purchase alcoholic beverages. Keep it in a secure place, like a lanyard or your bag. Cash and cards: While most vendors at festivals accept credit cards, it’s always good to have some cash on hand, just in case.

Make Time for Non-Music Activities

One Music Fest is known for more than just the performances—it also offers cultural experiences, food, and art installations. Explore these elements to get the full festival experience. Many festivals now include interactive art spaces, wellness tents, and panels on music and culture. Sampling the diverse food options can also be a highlight, especially at One Music Fest, which often features food trucks and vendors showcasing a wide range of cuisines. Make sure to give yourself time to take in the full festival atmosphere, rather than just rushing from performance to performance.

Plan for Downtime

While festivals are exciting, they can also be exhausting. Planning some downtime between sets is important to avoid burnout. Find shaded areas or chill zones where you can rest, recharge, and enjoy the atmosphere without pushing yourself too hard. If you’re attending over multiple days, pace yourself. Take advantage of quieter periods in the schedule to relax, eat, and recover your energy for the next big act.

Stay Safe and Have Fun

Finally, staying safe is a top priority. Make sure to stay hydrated, look after your belongings, and stay aware of your surroundings. If you’re attending with friends, establish a meeting point in case you get separated in the crowds. Enjoy the experience—festivals like One Music Fest are meant to be fun, vibrant, and communal, so soak in the performances, connect with new people, and create lasting memories.

Capture the Moment, But Live in It Too

It’s tempting to capture every moment on your phone. While photos and videos are great for preserving memories, don’t forget to live in the moment and experience the music firsthand. Take some photos or videos during performances, but also allow yourself to fully enjoy the live music and energy around you. If there’s a particularly epic performance, take a quick video or snapshot, then put your phone away to truly immerse yourself in the experience.

For Solo Goers

Attending a music festival solo can be one of the most liberating and empowering experiences. Whether it’s because your friends can’t make it, or you simply want to explore on your own terms, going solo allows for complete freedom to enjoy the festival exactly how you want to. The first and most important step in preparing for a solo festival experience is embracing the mindset that you’ll have an amazing time—regardless of being alone. Attending solo can feel intimidating at first, but it also gives you complete control over your experience. You don’t have to compromise on which performances to see, when to take breaks, or what food to try. Festivals are social environments, and going solo doesn’t mean you have to be alone. In fact, it can be a great opportunity to meet new people. Many festival-goers are friendly and open to chatting with strangers, especially if you share a love for the same music. All the above tips are especially important if you’re going solo, for your safety and well-being.

Now that you have a guide to prepare for One Music Fest or any other festival, enjoy your time! Make sure you follow these tips to have fun and be safe.