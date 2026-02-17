Monthly Reset: Getting Your Life Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of times, we can feel overwhelmed. With school, work, clubs, sports, and maintaining a social life, it becomes hard to navigate through it all. You do not have to go through a spiral. If life gets to the point where you feel low, there are ways to come back on top. Here are some tips for resetting and getting your life together.

self care

It is very important to take care of your personal hygiene. I know you’d rather lie in bed all day, but when you look good, you feel good! Self-care can be as simple as taking a relaxing bath. If you need a bigger pick-me-up, make self-care an event and go get your hair or nails done. The possibilities are endless, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. Treating yourself to a face mask and a tv show is sure to brighten your mood! Not only will you feel better, but you’ll look flawless afterwards.

Yoga

Yoga has been proven to reduce stress, and it’s a great exercise. Whether you choose to do yoga at home or book a session, the results will be the same. Yoga allows you to clear your mind and focus on your breathing. It’s very therapeutic and serves as a reminder that everything will be okay in the end. Not only are you working out your body, but your mind is gaining clarity at the same time. There are tons of beginner-level classes as well as YouTube videos. Don’t shy away from yoga because you’ve never done it, I promise you’ll feel 10 times more relaxed afterwards.

Reading

If your obligations are piling up, sometimes you just want to escape from reality. A good book does exactly that! Reading allows you to get invested in the character and dissociate from your current stressors. Reading can be a relaxing activity when you find a book that genuinely interests you. Oftentimes, people forget that reading isn’t solely for school; it can be for leisure as well. Whether it’s for fun or not, your brain is still getting fueled! This is a great way to wind down after a long day.

Life gets us all down from time to time. It’s natural to sulk for a minute, but eventually, you must get your life back on track. Choosing one of these activities is a great place to start! It’s okay to take a break and do something enjoyable. We all deserve to spoil ourselves every now and then. Investing in yourself is a very important aspect of life!