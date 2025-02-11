Learning What Intent Is Behind Dating #DatingWithIntent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day can be a whirlwind of romantic gestures, flowers, and heart-shaped everything. But in the middle of all the excitement (or pressure), it’s important to ask yourself: “What’s the intent behind dating? Are you looking for something serious, something casual, or just enjoying the moment? And just as importantly what is the other person looking for?”

Why Intent Matters

Dating without clear intent can lead to confusion, mismatched expectations, and unnecessary heartbreak. Knowing why you’re dating helps you set boundaries, communicate your needs, and avoid wasting time on people who don’t align with your goals.

Ask yourself:

~ Am I looking for commitment, or am I just exploring my options?

~ Am I emotionally ready for a relationship, or do I need time to focus on myself?

~ Does this person’s intentions align with mine?

Understanding your own motives helps you enter dating with confidence instead of just going with the flow and hoping for the best.

Signs of Clear (and Misleading) Intentions

Some people will tell you exactly what they want, while others leave things vague. Here are some clues:

✅ Green Flag: They communicate openly, are consistent in their actions, and make an effort to get to know you beyond surface-level interactions.

❌ Red Flag : They avoid defining the relationship, send mixed signals, or only show up when it’s convenient for them.

If someone’s actions and words don’t match, that’s a red flag. Someone who truly values you will make their intentions known without you having to guess.

Dating With Purpose

Being intentional doesn’t mean rushing into something serious. It just means knowing what you want and being upfront about it. Whether you’re dating for fun, looking for a partner, or just figuring things out, being clear with yourself and others saves time and emotional energy.