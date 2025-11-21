How to Take Care of Your Mental Health During Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals season has a unique way of turning even the most put-together students into caffeine-powered bundles of nerves. Suddenly, your Google Calendar looks like a rainbow of doom, your sleep schedule is a suggestion at best, and you’re convinced that if you hear someone say “grind time” one more time, you might actually scream. While the academic pressure is real, your mental health matters just as much, actually, more. So here are some practical, doable ways to keep your mind steady and your stress levels human during finals.

Break Your Work Into Bite-Sized Pieces

Trying to finish everything at once is the fastest route to burnout. Instead, break your tasks into smaller, manageable steps. Instead of “study for psych exam,” try “review chapters 1–3, quiz self on terms, take practice test.” Checking off smaller tasks tricks your brain into feeling accomplished, which boosts motivation and reduces anxiety.

2. Protect Your Sleep Like It’s Part of Your GPA

Sleep is not optional during finals — it’s one of the most powerful tools you have. All-nighters might feel productive, but they wreck your concentration, memory, and mood. Aim for at least 7 hours, even if it means studying a little less. A well-rested brain can absorb way more information than a sleep-deprived one ever could.

3. Move Your Body (Even If It’s Just a 10-Minute Walk)

You don’t need a full workout class to get mental-health benefits. A quick walk around campus, stretching in your dorm, or dancing to one song like nobody’s watching can instantly lower stress. Physical movement helps release tension and gives your brain a break from academic overload.

4. Stay Connected With People Who Keep You Grounded

It’s tempting to go into full hermit mode, but shutting everyone out can make stress feel heavier. Text a friend, call your mom, or study with someone who won’t stress you out more. Even a short conversation can help you feel less alone in the chaos.

5. Set Boundaries With Yourself (and Your Study Habits)

Studying for hours without breaks is not the flex you think it is. Try the 50/10 rule: 50 minutes of focused work, 10 minutes of rest. And yes, doom-scrolling TikTok for that entire break will probably do more harm than good, opt for something that helps you reset, like grabbing water or stepping outside.

6. Fuel Yourself Like You Actually Care About Yourself

When stress hits, it’s easy to survive on iced coffee, vending-machine snacks, and pure adrenaline. But your brain needs real fuel to function. Try adding a few actual meals (or at least a piece of fruit) into your finals rotation. Hydration is also key, keep a water bottle near you so your body doesn’t feel as frazzled as your mind.

7. Be Gentle With Yourself

Finals don’t define your worth. You are allowed to be stressed, tired, or overwhelmed, none of that means you’re failing. Celebrate the small wins, forgive the off days, and remember that taking care of your mental health is not a distraction from success, it’s the foundation of it.