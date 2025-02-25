How To Survive An 8 AM Class (Even If You’re Not A Morning Person)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Congratulations! You’ve made it to college and now it’s time to start picking out your schedule. On the list of classes to take, you see an 8 AM class and you’re thinking of choosing it for your first semester. You’ve survived early classes in high school, what’s the big deal?

WAIT!!!

Now, I’m not saying 8 AM classes are terrible, however, they are healthy habits that need to be established and implemented before you sit down for the first day. So, here are four habits to help you have a successful class all semester despite the early time.

Preparing the night before

A big part of surviving an 8 AM class is being prepared from the night before. It’s important to take the proper steps to help you have an easy morning when you wake up.

Pack your necessities – Laptop, pens, headphones, pack it all so you can grab and go in a hurry.

Pick out your outfit – Scrambling and wasting time on what to wear isn’t the move.

Set an alarm – If you know you’re not an early bird, it’s time to start giving yourself time.

Go to bed early – So you can be well-rested and feel ready to take on the world when you get up.

Creating a morning routine

Rise and shine! Now, that we’re up, it’s time to practice a healthy routine before heading to class to help us stay on the right track.

Drinking water – A side table water bottle to help you hydrate.

Say no to the snooze – It’s time to put the phone across the room.

Listening to music – Good melodies do wonders to boost your energy.

Stretching – A helpful habit to increase blood flow to your body.

STAYING ENGAGED DURING CLASS

Okay, so you made it to class and that’s half the battle. Now, let’s practice staying engaged during class.

Sit near the front – With the professor staring you down, it’s less tempting to doze off.

Taking notes – Whether it’s by notebook or laptop, it’s important to retain the information you’re learning.

Participate in discussions – Answering questions is extremely helpful for staying engaged.

Staying off your phone – Instagram will be there after the class – I promise.

TREAT YO SELF

You’re dismissed, class is finally over. You survived so it’s time to treat yourself. Doing this can also serve as motivation to keep upholding positive habits.

Taking a nap – A quick 20-minutes of rest feels good and is helpful to recharge the body.

Get a treat – On your way, make a stop at a store to get a yummy coffee, breakfast sandwich, or snack.

Meet up with friends – Socializing with your favorite people can make everything worthwhile.

Do something fun – Scroll on TikTok, read a book, or do your favorite activity for a few minutes as a reward.

Wow, and just like that it’s over. So, yes 8 AM classes can suck but they’re manageable when implementing healthy habits. In college, it’s so important to find out what works best for you, so feel free to tweak the routines as long as you’re able to be a productive student at the end of it all is what truly matters. Now, you’re on your way to mastering your mornings like a pro.