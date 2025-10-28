How to Stop Feeling Behind in Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many times, we fall victim to comparing ourselves to other people and thinking we’re not doing enough in life. Sometimes we see others’ success and compare it to ours, questioning if we’re moving the right way in our lives. However, you should never compare yourself to someone else because everyone’s journey is different, and you don’t know how they got there.

Stop Letting Social Media Define Success

Many times when we see what others are doing on social media, it can make us think we’re not doing enough. There are a lot of people who post their lives and all their successes constantly, which can be discouraging. However, don’t let anyone’s life online define your sense of success.

Redefine What Success Means

If you’re confused about what success is and what it means, ask yourself, “What redefines success for me?” Asking yourself this question can help you understand success within yourself. You can also understand what truly counts as success for you.

Celebrate Your Small Successes

No matter what the accomplishment is in your life, celebrate it. Even if you don’t think it’s a “major accomplishment,” celebrate it. Make yourself feel good because, at the end of the day, no one will support you as much as you support yourself.

Embrace Your Pace and Trust the Process

Life isn’t a race, and you should never feel pressured to speed up your journey because of how everyone else is moving in life. Just know you’re going at the right speed, and it’s up to you to trust the process and how things play out in your life.